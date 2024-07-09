Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 9, 2024

Here are the special guests and segments featured on Good Day Atlanta for July 9, 2024.

Georgia’s "all-pink" café makes brunch a daily occasion: You’ve heard the "Mean Girls" quote, "On Wednesdays we wear pink." Well, here at Good Day Atlanta, we just couldn’t wait for tomorrow to don our pink and check out metro Atlanta’s hottest new brunch spot!

This morning, we drove over to Douglasville to check out High Noon Brunchery, a place being dubbed "Georgia’s first all-pink café" — and once you see what it looks like inside, you’ll understand that designation.

High Noon Brunchery is located at 8440 Courthouse Square East in Douglasville, and regular hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. For more information on the restaurant and to check out the menu, click here. READ FULL STORY HERE.

Summer rain prep insights From Atlanta flood expert Dennis Lagasse: Lagasse, the owner of United Water Restoration Group, discusses how to prepare for flood conditions and what to do after you encounter an in-home flood.

Canine Assistants announce Mae's new home: Fox 5's foster dog Mae is graduating and will be getting a new home. We take a look at her time learning the ropes and find out where she's headed.

Cooks & Soldiers' Fetes de Bayonne event: Beloved West Midtown Basque restaurant Cooks & Soldiers’s eighth annual Fêtes de Bayonne is officially on the calendar for Sunday, July 14. To learn more and purchase tickets, click here.

Christal Jordan talks the latest in entertainment news: Bebe Rexha threatens legal action after a concertgoer threw a shoe at her while performing. Christal Jordan breaks down what happened and tells us about other artists this has happened to.