Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 9, 2024

By Good Day Atlanta
Published  July 9, 2024 11:12am EDT
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Here are the special guests and segments featured on Good Day Atlanta for July 9, 2024.

Douglasville restaurant gets pink makeover

The newly revamped High Noon Brunchery will have guests tickled pink with its vibrant style and delicious food.

Georgia’s "all-pink" café makes brunch a daily occasion: You’ve heard the "Mean Girls" quote, "On Wednesdays we wear pink." Well, here at Good Day Atlanta, we just couldn’t wait for tomorrow to don our pink and check out metro Atlanta’s hottest new brunch spot!

This morning, we drove over to Douglasville to check out High Noon Brunchery, a place being dubbed "Georgia’s first all-pink café" — and once you see what it looks like inside, you’ll understand that designation. 

High Noon Brunchery is located at 8440 Courthouse Square East in Douglasville, and regular hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. For more information on the restaurant and to check out the menu, click here. READ FULL STORY HERE.

How to prepare your home for stormy weather

This year's storm summer can result in costly damages if homeowners are not prepared. Dennis Lagasse, a water damage expert and owner of Atlanta's United Water Restoration Group, talks with Kaitlyn Pratt about preparing for floods and what you need to do if things get wet.

Summer rain prep insights From Atlanta flood expert Dennis Lagasse: Lagasse, the owner of United Water Restoration Group, discusses how to prepare for flood conditions and what to do after you encounter an in-home flood.

Future service dog Mae's big graduation day

FOX 5's Canine Assistants foster dog Mae is graduating next week and will soon be making children smile while they spend time in the hospital. Kizzy Marco with Canine Assistants joined the Good Day team for a look back at our time with Mae and a look at what she'll be doing in the future.

Canine Assistants announce Mae's new home: Fox 5's foster dog Mae is graduating and will be getting a new home. We take a look at her time learning the ropes and find out where she's headed. 

Cooks & Soldiers celebrates Fetes de Bayonne

Fetes de Bayonne is France's largest annual celebration, which means a lot of great food. You don't have to travel to France's Basque Country to enjoy the fun. Just head to Cooks and Soldiers in West Midtown.

Cooks & Soldiers' Fetes de Bayonne event: Beloved West Midtown Basque restaurant Cooks & Soldiers’s eighth annual Fêtes de Bayonne is officially on the calendar for Sunday, July 14. To learn more and purchase tickets, click here.

Bebe Rexha's message to fans over thrown items

Singer Bebe Rexha is one of many celebrities who had fans throw something at them while performing, and now she's sending a strong message to those unruly audience members. Entertainment journalist Christal Jordan joins Ron Gant with why the singer is threatening legal action.

Christal Jordan talks the latest in entertainment news: Bebe Rexha threatens legal action after a concertgoer threw a shoe at her while performing. Christal Jordan breaks down what happened and tells us about other artists this has happened to. 