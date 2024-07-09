Georgia’s 'all-pink' café makes brunch a daily occasion

You’ve heard the "Mean Girls" quote, "On Wednesdays we wear pink." Well, here at Good Day Atlanta, we just couldn’t wait for tomorrow to don our pink and check out metro Atlanta’s hottest new brunch spot!

This morning, we drove over to Douglasville to check out High Noon Brunchery, a place being dubbed "Georgia’s first all-pink café" — and once you see what it looks like inside, you’ll understand that designation.

Boasting a totally pink interior — we’re talking pink walls, pink doors, pink tables, and pink chairs — the restaurant was initially opened as The High Noon Eatery before local restaurateur Lorenzo Wyche came on board as a new partner and rebranded the space.

Considering the word "Brunchery" was added to the name, you already know the menu is going to feature some delectable, savory items perfect for late-morning dining (although around here, brunch lasts all day!). Highlights include the Banana Pudding French Toast, Chicken and Pancakes, and a Lobster Beignet Omelet. And there’s also a full list of cocktails, mimosas, and coffee drinks to wash down all that food!

High Noon Brunchery is located at 8440 Courthouse Square East in Douglasville, and regular hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. For more information on the restaurant and to check out the menu, click here.