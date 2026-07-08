Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: July 8, 2026

Special guests and segments on today's Good Day Atlanta:

Dr. Alexandra Estrella new Gwinnett County Superintendent: Dr. Estrella is the new Gwinnett County Superintendent, and she speaks with Alyse about her plan for students and families.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: Young actors and filmmakers in Atlanta have a massive wave of opportunities hitting the city this month through several major casting calls and summer production camps.

Dr. Sonia Lewis, recognized as The Student Loan Doctor, breaks down what these student loan changes really mean: Dr. Sonia Lewis gives borrowers tips and advice as they prepare for repayment. To learn more, visit her website, here.

Niecey Shaw gives us some of the latest entertainment headlines: Jermaine Dupri could be suing Sony, and Katie Couric recalls experiencing memory loss after a medical episode. Listen to Nicey middays on Classix 1029.

Pet of day: Princess is our pet of the day. For more information on adoption, click here.