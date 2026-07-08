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Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: July 8, 2026

Seen on TV
Published July 8, 2026 1:20 PM EDT
Published July 8, 2026 1:20 PM EDT

Atlanta - Special guests and segments on today's Good Day Atlanta: 

Dr. Alexandra Estrella on her first 100-Day plan
Dr. Alexandra Estrella on her first 100-Day plan

Dr. Alexandra Estrella on her first 100-Day plan

Dr. Estrella is the new Gwinnett County Superintendent and she speaks with Alyse about her plan for students and families. 

Dr. Alexandra Estrella new Gwinnett County Superintendent: Dr. Estrella is the new Gwinnett County Superintendent, and she speaks with Alyse about her plan for students and families. 

Casting Call: Little Shasha, Free Bert
Casting Call: Little Shasha, Free Bert

Casting Call: Little Shasha, Free Bert

Young actors and filmmakers in Atlanta have a massive wave of opportunities hitting the city this month through several major casting calls and summer production camps.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: Young actors and filmmakers in Atlanta have a massive wave of opportunities hitting the city this month through several major casting calls and summer production camps. 

Changes to student loan repayment options
Changes to student loan repayment options

Changes to student loan repayment options

Dr. Sonia Lewis gives borrowers tips and advice as they prepare for repayment.

 Dr. Sonia Lewis, recognized as The Student Loan Doctor, breaks down what these student loan changes really mean: Dr. Sonia Lewis gives borrowers tips and advice as they prepare for repayment. To learn more, visit her website, here.

Niecey Shaw on entertainment headlines
Niecey Shaw on entertainment headlines

Niecey Shaw on entertainment headlines

Jermaine Dupri is said to be suing Sony, and Katie Couric recalls having memory loss after a medical episode. 

Niecey Shaw gives us some of the latest entertainment headlines: Jermaine Dupri could be suing Sony, and Katie Couric recalls experiencing memory loss after a medical episode. Listen to Nicey middays on Classix 1029.

Meet Princess
Meet Princess

Meet Princess

Meet Princess, our pet of the day. For more information on adoption visit semperfilegacyrescue.org

Pet of day: Princess is our pet of the day. For more information on adoption, click here. 

Seen on TVGood Day Atlanta