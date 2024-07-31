Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 31, 2024

"Funny Girl" tour comes to the Fox Theatre:

It was the Broadway show that sent Barbra Streisand soaring into superstardom — and now, audiences in Atlanta finally get to experience the music and magic of "Funny Girl."

The national tour of "Funny Girl" opened at the Fox Theatre Wednesday night as part of the Broadway in Atlanta 2023-2024 season, and will run for seven more performances through Sunday. First produced on Broadway in 1964 (and followed by an Oscar-winning film adaptation four years later), the musical centers on the life and career of Fanny Brice and features a score by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill that includes the classics "People," "Don’t Rain On My Parade," and "I’m the Greatest Star."

The current tour follows the show’s 2022 Broadway revival, which featured an updated book by Harvey Fierstein and opened with Beanie Feldstein as Fanny Brice. But it’s Miami native Katerina McCrimmon who takes center stage in the tour, belting out the show’s iconic songs and showcasing her comedy chops in the title role. Grammy winner Melissa Manchester ("Don’t Cry Out Loud") co-stars as Mrs. Brice, and Broadway vet Stephen Mark Lukas takes on the role of Nick Arnstein.

As audiences across the country have already learned, one of the highlights of "Funny Girl" is the astonishing tap dancing of Izaiah Montaque Harris — and this morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a little time with the performer! Click the video player in this article to check it out — and click here for more information on "Funny Girl" at the Fox!

Falcons gearing up for training camp: The Dirty Birds are hitting it hard in Flowery Branch for another day of training camp, and excitement is brewing for the team's upcoming season. Good Day's Buck Lanford and FOX 5 Sports Kelly Price sat down with Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot to talk about all the buzz.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: If you've dreamed of working behind-the-scenes on movies or TV shows, this could be your big break. Entertainment insider Tess Hammock joins Alyse Eady to talk about local projects looking for actors and more.

The CDC's back-to-school health checklist: Before your kids head back to school, parents should make sure their routine health care is up-to-date. Dr. Debra Houry with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shares a back-to-school checklist with Alyse Eady and talks about what parents and teachers can do to help keep kids safe from illness.

Chef Dayna Joseph cooks pan-seared branzino: Award-winning metro Atlanta chef Dayana Joseph has the perfect recipe that is easy to make for families preparing to go back to school. To make the dish yourself, see Joseph's recipe here.