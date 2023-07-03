Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 3, 2023

Published 
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Athens board game café celebrates 8 years

The Rook and Pawn is an Athens café with shelves full of board games for their customers to play.

Athens Board Game Cafe: Play your favorite classic, or discover a new game. Bring your friends or meet new people. Catch up with everybody, or take a moment to yourself. Whatever you are in the mood for today, you will feel welcome here. For more information click here. 

How to stay healthy under Air Quality Alerts

Smoke from the Canadian wildfires continue to cause bad air troubles across the country, and it's important that you don't risk your health when you can avoid it. Emory's Dr. Neil Winawer sits down with Kaitlyn Pratt to share some ways you can keep yourself safe and healthy when the air outside isn't.

Dr. Winawer talks heat exhaustion and stroke risk: Dr. Neil Winawer from the Emory School of Medicine joins us live with the latest health news. Keep up with Dr. Winawer on Instagram @neilwinawer

Capt. Eric Jackson talks Firework, Swimming and Grilling safety: The purpose of the media briefing is to emphasize that fireworks such as sparklers are legal in Georgia, however the misuse and /or improper handling of certain types and illegal fireworks could result in serious disfigurement, injury or possible death.  According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission in 2021, there was a decrease in deaths and injuries from fireworks-related incidents in 2021, compared to 2020. At least 18 people died from fireworks-related incidents in 2020, compared to 9 reported during the 2021 year. Approximately 15,600 people were treated in hospital emergency departments for fireworks injuries in 2020  compared to the 11,500 ER-treated fireworks injuries in 2021.

Sweet Cheats' red, white, and blue treats

With the star-spangled celebrations underway, there's no better time for a tasty red, white, and blue dessert. Shirley Hughes, the owner of Atlanta's Sweet Cheats, joins Good Day to share some festive ideas.

Shirley Hughes of Sweet Cheats Bakery: Shirley will show us a patriotic trifle dessert.   Sweet Cheats was created by a National Level Figure Competitor, Shirley Hughes, along with her husband Robert Tubbs and with the help of many friends and family.  During her 3 years spent training for her NPC competitions, Shirley was only allowed to eat certain foods and wasn’t always able to have what she was craving. She began taking notes on these cravings, and turning them into little treats for herself when her strenuous dieting for each competition was over.   While in training, one "cheat" meal was allowed per week, and hers were usually sweet concoctions.  She then decided on a whim to turn her favorite treats into cupcakes not only for herself but for fellow teammates, the RocStarzz, as personal gifts.  From there, requests started coming in and the demand was on.  It was an instant success! For more information click here. 

Understanding the risks of eclampsia

The world was shocked by track star Tori Bowie's sudden death from pregnancy complications. Dr. Michele Voeltz breaks down the preeclampsia, eclampsia, and the risks that are associated with it.

Dr. Michele Voeltz Talks Eclampsia in light of Olympian Tori Bowie’s death: Eclampsia can follow a condition of high blood pressure and excess protein in the urine during pregnancy. Dr. Michele Voetlz gives us more information on the condition, and the signs to look for. 

Atlanta teen's duct tape prom outfit

A $10K scholarship has students designing and wearing outfits made of duct tape to prom. The finalists have been selected, including Atlanta's own Hailey Yoo.

Hailey Yoo a finalist for the 'Stuck at Prom' Duck Brand scholarship contest: My inspiration was a rock-star-like outfit that incorporates retro 3-D glasses design. Hailey says she wanted to create something with an interesting shape and look that mirrors high fashion.Voting runs through July 12th. To vote for Hailey click here. 

Celebrities rock 29th Essence Fest

Radio personality Meche Leflore shares details from this year's event hosted in New Orleans.

Meché Leflore of The Neighborhood Talk gives the latest in celebrity entertainment news: Essence Fest was in full in effect. Lots of historic moments happened. Meche' Leflore has the latest on what happened. 