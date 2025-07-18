Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 18, 2025

By Good Day Atlanta
Published  July 18, 2025 11:14am EDT
Nando's hosts 'pantry raid' for good cause

Popular chicken chain Nando's wants you to spend just 67 seconds doing something good for your community, and it's offering a tasty incentive.

ATLANTA - Nando's Pantry Raid: 

If you opened your pantry right now and glanced over the shelves, how many canned goods would you find that you don’t really need?

Chances are, there are at least a few — which is why popular South African chicken brand Nando’s PERi-PERi Chicken wants you to take part in a special event today.

In honor of Mandela Day — held annually on July 18 and honoring the life and legacy of South African activist and politician Nelson Mandela — Nando’s PERi-PERi Chicken is hosting its first-ever "Nando’s Pantry Raid."

Here’s how it works: put 67 seconds on your clock (in honor of Mandela’s 67 years of activism), and then "raid your pantry" during that time, grabbing as many non-perishable food items as you can that you’re able to donate. Then, you can bring those canned goods to any Nando’s locations (there are two here in Metro Atlanta) between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. and receive a complimentary quarter-chicken (leg or breast) and chips. 

Locally, donations will benefit the nonprofit PAWKids, founded by LaTonya Gates in 2015 with a mission to support local families in need. 

As you already know, we love competitions here at Good Day Atlanta — and we love Nando’s PERi-PERi Chicken, too! So, we knew we needed to host our own "pantry raid" on live television this morning, helping to kick off the nationwide food drive happening today. Click the video player in this article to check it out — and see below for the addresses of Georgia Nando’s PERi-PERi Chicken locations:

  • Nando’s Peachtree Corners: 5161 Peachtree Parkway, #605, Norcross
  • Nando’s Perimeter: 120 High Street, Dunwoody
Gateway Center Arena serves up an Atlanta tribute

The Atlanta Dream still have 10 regular season home games at Gateway Center Arena in College Park. Burgers with Buck has your back if you need another reason to go check them out.

Burgers With Buck at Gateway Arena: Buck Lanford tries the Lemon Pepper Burger. You can purchase it during any event the arena holds including Atlanta Dream games. Find out if Buck gave it two thumbs up.

Summer birthday party ideas with Confetti Jar

There are so many ways to be creative with party themes and outdoor activities during the summer. Confetti Jar's Jessica Vicars joined Alyse Eady with some of ways you can make your party one to remember.

Summer birthday party ideas with Jessica Vicars of Confetti Jar: It's the busiest birthday party season of the year! Confetti Jar owner Jessica Vicars gives viewers three summer birthday party themes. The ideas range from toddlers, adolescence and teenagers. For more information on party ideas and Confetti Jar, click here.

Summer camps updating safety plans

A lot of summer camps are beefing up their safety plans and procedures after the deadly floods in Texas. Fox's Asher Redd takes a look at one summer camp in Tennessee.

Asher Redd talks summer camp plans after the Texas Flood: Summer camps across the country are updating their safety plans after flash flooding killed 27 people at Camp Mystic in Kerrville, Texas. Leadership at the Clearwater Christian Camp in Adams, Tennessee, can not hear severe weather sirens from the nearby town. Camp Director Roger Dunn says flooding isn’t the biggest concern at his camp since cabins are on high ground. However, tornadoes and straight-line winds pose a threat to buildings surrounded by trees. Dunn is training counselors to monitor severe weather more accurately, and to use newly added walkie-talkies in their cabins to maintain an open line of communication through the overnight hours. The American Camps Association hopes camps will learn from the Texas floods and boost their safety measures for severe weather. 

Summer Halal Food Festival takes over Atlantic Station

Atlanta loves a food festival, and for the first time ever, the city's hungry diners will be able to enjoy a halal food festival. Co-founder Hasnain Lakhani joined Alex Whittler to talk able about the fun happening this weekend.

Atlanta's first Halal Food Festival: In addition to incredible cuisine and handcrafted goods from nearly 80 food, drink, and artisan vendors, festivalgoers will enjoy a live DJ set, cultural performances, photo ops, a kids' area (including a petting zoo), and even a halal wing eating contest in partnership with metro Atlanta’s Sauce Wing Co! Get your tickets here. 

Summer rose care tips with Pike Nurseries

Summer showers and storms have not missed Atlanta, so you may have noticed that the roses in your garden need a little TLC. Pike Nurseries has a tutorial to help your roses thrive into the fall.

Pike Nurseries gives tips on summer rose care: To find a Pike Nursery near you, click here.

Allegedly cheating CEO caught by Coldplay concert cam

A concert kisscam debut turned into a viral nightmare for one CEO. Radio personality Thee Bonnie Banks dishes on the latest entertainment headlines.

Thee Bonnie Banks has the latest in entertainment headlines: Catch Thee Bonnie Banks  on Ryan Cameron Uncensored 3 to 7 p.m. on MAJIC 1075 975.

Meet Sleepin: Our Pet of the Day

Sleepin is an incredibly sweet dog who has a lot of puppy energy. She gets along with other animals and loves the water.

