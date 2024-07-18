Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 18, 2024

Nando’s PERi-PERi Chicken's Nelson Mandela International Day celebration:

In honor of Nelson Mandela International Day, Nando’s PERi-PERi Chicken is hosting a pop-up celebration at Atlanta event venue Bishop Station, during which team members will see how many meals they can prepare in 67 minutes; those meals will then be donated to local organizations, fulfilling the Mandela Day mission of volunteerism and community service.

Mandela Day is held annually on July 18 (which is the birthday of the South African activist, politician, and philanthropist) and is a day to both honor the legacy of Nelson Mandela and also inspire individuals, communities and organizations to spend some time doing something to make a positive impact. Why 67 minutes for the meal-packing in Atlanta? It’s a nod to Mandela’s 67-year fight for social justice.

Nando’s PERi-PERi Chicken may be packing and serving the meals out of a food truck at Bishop Station, but soon the band will have a pair of "home bases" here in Atlanta. Two Nando’s PERi-PERi Chicken are scheduled to open in metro Atlanta in late summer/early fall, one in Dunwoody and another in Norcross/Peachtree Corners. Click here for more information on the brand.

We spent the morning at Bishop Station, getting a first-hand look at the Mandela Day meal-packing effort — click the video player in this article to check it out!

Celebrate comedy and culture with Pretty Vee's "Sharooooon Live": "Sharooooon Live" is more than just a comedy show; it's a heartfelt homage to Pretty Vee's Jamaican heritage. This live performance will bring to life her iconic character Sharooooon, who is known for her witty and larger-than-life personality. The show will be a vibrant blend of comedy, culture, and interaction, offering a unique experience that celebrates Jamaican traditions and humor.

Don McLean on his upcoming show in metro Atlanta: The rock legend is heading to metro Atlanta just in time to celebrate the patriotic month of July. Don McLean, the creator of the iconic song "American Pie," is celebrating over 50 years since the song's release. "American Pie" was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2003. McLean will be playing a full show of hits on Saturday, July 20 at Boot Barn Hall in Gainesville. Get your tickets here.

Sharief Johnson stops in Atlanta for "Power Book Night" tour show: Renowned comedian Sharief Johnson is hitting the road for a highly anticipated U.S. tour in support of his latest comedy album, "I Wish That Was a Joke," which was released in May. The tour promises an unforgettable journey filled with Johnson's trademark humor and captivating storytelling. The show be at Uptown comedy corner with London Brown, one of the stars of "Raising Kanan." For more information click here.

Flavor Rich Restaurant talks about their new location and more: Flavor Rich Restaurant now has two locations. Its newest spot in Atlanta is now opening and ready to serve. It's located at 549 Peachtree Stree NE. Chef Chris Fletcher showed off his take on steak and eggs with the added flavor of king crab. Click here to check out their menu.

"Power of the Dream" documenatry on Prime Video: "Power of the Dream" is a new documentary film about the empowering and unlikely true story of how a group of professional women's basketball players took on a WNBA team owner and rallied behind now-Senator Raphael Warnock, forever changing the landscape of their sport and the course of U.S. politics. The film is streaming now. Watch the trailer here.

Skye Estroff shares her top tiki cocktails in Atlanta: These drinks are keeping it light, bright and summery! See below for Skye's recomendations and her Mai Tai recipe. Follow Skye on social @Skye.Estroff

Top Tiki Cocktails :

Mai Tai Recipe :

1.5 oz White rum

0.5 oz Fresh lime juice

0.5 oz Orange curaçao

0.5 oz Orgeat syrup

0.75 oz Dark rum

Pour all the ingredients together in a shaker minus the dark rum.

Shake together and pour in a highball glass.

Top the drink with dark rum.

Enjoy!