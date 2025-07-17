Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 17, 2025

By Good Day Atlanta
Published  July 17, 2025 11:54am EDT
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta
Archives Day examines fascinating history of Fox Theatre

Archives Day examines fascinating history of Fox Theatre

Fifty years ago, we came very close to losing the iconic Fox Theatre. Now a special event is celebrating the fascinating history of the 96-year-old Atlanta venue with a deep dive into the ''Save The Fox'' campaign.

ATLANTA - "Save the Fox's" 50th Anniversary: 

There’s no place in Atlanta like the historic Fox Theatre, which hosts some of the brightest stars in the entertainment galaxy under the twinkling artificial stars of its ceiling.

But a little more than 50 years ago, the city came perilously close to losing this majestic venue – until the surrounding community rallied to "Save The Fox."

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we took an exclusive look into the 96-year-old venue’s archives, exploring the fascinating history of the Fox Theatre and the whirlwind of publicity that surrounded its resurrection and reopening in 1975.

Originally dreamed up as a home to Atlanta’s Shriners organization, the ornate theater eventually opened on Christmas Day 1929 as a movie palace, named for movie mogul William Fox (yes, the same Fox of 20th Century Fox and FOX 5 Atlanta!). By the way, the very first movie screened for audiences at the Fox was "Steamboat Willie," the landmark Disney cartoon starring Mickey Mouse. After decades of hosting films and live entertainment, the Fox fell into severe disrepair, and closed its doors in 1974. The idea was to demolish the venue, but Atlanta locals weren’t about to let that happen; instead, they formed a nonprofit called Atlanta Landmarks and launched the "Save The Fox" campaign. Historians say it was a truly grassroots effort – more than $3 million was raised, but no single donation topped $400,000, meaning most of the money came in small increments from community members who couldn’t stand to see the venue disappear.

Of course, it all worked, and the Fox Theatre reopened in 1975; today the gorgeous 4,665-seat theatre hosts a packed lineup of Broadway hits, music icons, and the country’s top comedians. It’s still run by the nonprofit Atlanta Landmarks – today known as Fox Theatre, Inc. – and historians maintain meticulous archives tracing its nearly century-long story. The Fox Theatre annually teams up with the Atlanta History Center to host Fox Theatre Archives Day, allowing attendees a rare peek at some of the items from the archives; this year’s event is happening on Sunday, Aug. 10 at 3 p.m. (click here for more information).

We couldn’t wait until August to get a look at some of the historical artifacts kept in the Fox Theatre archives, so we spent a few hours exploring this morning – click the video player in this article to check it out!

Georgia chef named 'Chopped' champion

Georgia chef named 'Chopped' champion

Georgia chef Chelsia Green Ogletree took home bragging rights and a $10,000 prize with her win on the hit cooking competition ''Chopped.'' She joined Alyse Eady in the Good Day kitchen to make some of her signature dishes and talk about her experience on the show.

Chef Chelsia Green Ogletree, the beloved celebrity chef, restaurateur and culinary force behind Her Majesty Kitchen restaurant: Ogletree makes her debut on Food Network’s hit cooking competition show "Chopped," where elite chefs from four regions of America bring their best to a five-part tournament to try to put themselves on the map as Chopped champions and score a cash prize. The Georgia chef is known for her soulful, Southern-forward dishes with a modern twist, from Boudin Balls and Pimento Cheeseburgers to Pepper Jelly Lamb Chops and Soul Food Egg Rolls. Making: New Orleans BBQ Shrimp & Grits, Blackened Chicken Pasta, Shrimp Poboy. For more information on her restaurant, click here.

Stockbridge athlete qualifies for Junior Olympics

Stockbridge athlete qualifies for Junior Olympics

Sometimes speedy things come in small packages, and that's the case when it comes to 7-year-old runner Cameron Smith. He sprinted his way onto the national stage by qualifying for the USA Track and Field Junior Olympics, and he and his coach Corrion Lewis-Ward joined Alyse Eady to talk about their preparations.

Metro Atalnta athlete qualifies for Ounior Olympics: Seven-year-old Cameron Smith qualified for the USATF Junior Olympics in track and field for the 100m, 200m, and 400m dash. It'll be happening in Savannah, on July 21 to 28. Follow Cameron on social media @Cam.Hurricane.Smith

Summer energy-saving tips from Georgia Power

Summer energy-saving tips from Georgia Power

It can be a challenge to beat the heat these days, but there are ways to save electricity and save money. Georgia Power spokesperson Alicia Brown sat down with Joanne Feldman with some simple tips that will lower your electric bill.

Summer heat and energy efficiency tips with Georgia Power: With the arrival of summer and rising temperatures, Georgia Power has tips for managing summer heat and improving energy efficiency. For more information, click here.

Summer party spreads with Lisa Washington

Summer party spreads with Lisa Washington

There's still time to host a summer soiree and Lisa Washington has some ideas for spreads that your guests won't forget.

Lisa Washington shows us dressed up summer spreads and dip trends for easy entertaining: It's summer and that means more gatherings and fun. But for some people, you don't want to eat as heavily during warmer months. Lisa Washington has a few fun recipes that are delicious and light. Keep up with her on social media @LovingLifeWithLisaWashington

Meet Maki: Our Pet of the Day

Meet Maki: Our Pet of the Day

Maki and her litter came to Paws Atlanta in May and she and her brother are looking for their forever homes. She's a sweetheart with a lot of energy, and her adoption fees are already paid for.


 

Seen on TVGood Day Atlanta