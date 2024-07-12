Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 12, 2024

Weather takes center stage Saturday at Tellus Science Museum:

Is your child the next Joanne Feldman? If you’re raising a future FOX 5 Storm Team meteorologist, there’s an event happening at Tellus Science Museum this weekend you’ll want to know about.

The Cartersville museum is hosting "Wild About Weather" on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., presenting a series of weather-related activities and special guests for visitors interested in the fascinating science of weather.

Organizers say local meteorologists will be on hand to talk about topics including snow and severe weather, and hands-on activities include experimenting with static electricity and learning about clouds. The museum’s planetarium will also screen a special lineup of shows including "Dynamic Earth" and "Weather Wonders & Mysteries Revealed."

Summer, of course, is a busy time at Tellus Science Museum, which features several permanent attractions along with three special rotating exhibit galleries; right now, visitors can check out "Snow: Tiny Crystals, Global Impact" in the museum’s Discovery Garden, "Patents: The Engine of Invention" in the Crossroads Gallery, and "Amber: Golden Window to the Past" in The Vault.

Tellus Science Museum is located at 100 Tellus Drive in Cartersville, and museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Museum admission is $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, and $16 for youth ages 3 to 17. For more information on visiting Tellus Science Museum, click here.

Burgers With Buck visits Fox Bros Bar-B-Q: You have seen the Brisket Sandwich "air quotes" Burger, the Smoke House Burger and the Foxy Melt. Today, Burgers with Buck is back with our old friends, the Fox brothers. They're popping up in Brookhaven with a new burger that is sure to be a smash hit. For more information click here.

Robert Hartwell, the host and executive producer of "Breaking New Ground": In "Breaking New Ground," Robert Hartwell takes viewers on his journey of purchasing and renovating a 200-year-old colonial mansion, which was built back when slavery was still legal federally in the U.S. Hartwell purchased the home on Juneteenth in 2020, amid a global pandemic and country-wide protests against racism. As a Black gay man, he vowed to purchase this house that was built by slaves in 1820 with the intention of filling it with love and as a generational investment. His story went viral and was picked up by leading media sources, including Tamron Hall, TODAY, Good Morning America, and more.

Dr. Maya Eady McCarthy talks about infertility: McCarthy shared known causes of infertility and solutions and discussed her own personal story. At 34, she decided to freeze her eggs as a single woman. Later, she got married, faced additional health issues like PCOS and high blood pressure, and her husband had a vasectomy. Despite these obstacles, she successfully gave birth to her daughter at age 40.

Food Truck Friday with Hungry Hippo Eats: Meet Calypso Hippo and his food truck team! Calypso is a laid-back, permanent-vacation kind of hippo. He loves good food and always knows the spot to find it – on the Hungry Hippo Food Truck! The chef behind Calypso and his colorful, fun vibe is Johny Walker. Walker is Haitian by way of New York and has perfected family recipes from his mom’s side of the family. He loves to cook and loves to see people enjoying his craft. His fan favorite is Haitian Jerk BBQ, but he smokes a mean Boston butt and has perfected a Vegetarian BBQ jackfruit. After years of cooking for friends, Walker was encouraged to enter a backyard chicken contest in Gainesville, Georgia. He won first place and from there his dream of owning a food truck started. For more information click here.

Pike Nurseries gives tips on deer-resistant gardening: To find a location near you, click here.

Shari Nycole of The Willie Moore Jr. show: As we move into the second half of the year, many of us are stressed out, worn out or burned out. Often this is the direct result of overextending and going beyond our scope of work to do our job and the jobs of others. Nycole has four tips to ensure you keep your peace and keep the stress away by only doing your job and doing it well! Listen to Shari Nycole on weekdays from 3 to 7 p.m. on Praise 102.5.