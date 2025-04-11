Atlanta Hawks hang out with 6-year-old brain cancer patient

The Atlanta Hawks came together to make a 6-year-old boy fighting cancer's night very special.

The players teamed up with the Terance Mann Complete Player Foundation to welcome 6-year-old Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Patient Dewey Suazo to State Farm Arena.

What we know:

Suazo was diagnosed with brain cancer back in 2023.

Since his diagnosis, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta says Suazo has shown incredible strength and resilience during his treatment.

Earlier this week, the boy was able to forget about his diagnosis and have fun with his favorite team.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Dewey Suazo and the Hawks (Courtesy of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta)

Suazo spent time with Hawks guard Terance Mann, hugged Harry the Hawk, and received autographs, high fives and more hugs from several players.

What they're saying:

"This is so much bigger than basketball," Mann said. "Spending time with Dewey was special. His energy and upbeat personality left such a strong impression on me. Dewey showed strength and resilience - even in the toughest times. He is truly an inspiration."