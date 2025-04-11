Guatemalan national wanted for rape caught at Atlanta airport, officials say

article

A Guatemalan citizen is in custody after police say he was arrested at the Atlanta airport while trying to escape a rape charge.

Officials say the arrest happened at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Thursday.

What we know:

A spokesperson for U.S. Customs and Border Protection says officers at the airport successfully caught the man trying to leave on a flight to Guatemala.

Authorities say the man had entered the United States illegally and had an outstanding warrant for first-degree rape in Alabama.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the individuals name or additional details surrounding the crime or arrest.

What's next:

The man is now in custody at the Clayton County Jail. He will eventually be extradited to Alabama to face charges.