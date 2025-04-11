Guatemalan national wanted for rape caught at Atlanta airport, officials say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Guatemalan citizen is in custody after police say he was arrested at the Atlanta airport while trying to escape a rape charge.
Officials say the arrest happened at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Thursday.
What we know:
A spokesperson for U.S. Customs and Border Protection says officers at the airport successfully caught the man trying to leave on a flight to Guatemala.
Authorities say the man had entered the United States illegally and had an outstanding warrant for first-degree rape in Alabama.
(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
What we don't know:
Officials have not released the individuals name or additional details surrounding the crime or arrest.
What's next:
The man is now in custody at the Clayton County Jail. He will eventually be extradited to Alabama to face charges.
The Source: Information for this story came from a release by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.