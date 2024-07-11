Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 11, 2024

Special guests and featured segments on Good Day Atlanta on July 11, 2024:

City Springs Theatre Company brings "Jersey Boys" to Georgia: "Sherry." "Big Girls Don’t Cry." "December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night)." "Can’t Take My Eyes Off You."

What’s better than listening to one of these pop music classics? Easy: hearing them all performed live on stage here in Metro Atlanta.

The Broadway blockbuster — and we do mean blockbuster — "Jersey Boys" opens tomorrow night in Sandy Springs thanks to City Springs Theatre Company, filling the Byers Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center with the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons through Aug. 11.

READ FULL STORY

Performances of "Jersey Boys" begin tomorrow night and continue for five weeks only at the Byers Theatre (1 Galambos Way in Sandy Springs) — for information on showtimes and tickets, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our exclusive morning with the stars of this highly-anticipated production!

Charles Black and Arielle Prepetit of Bull Street film: A woman faces the battle of her life when her estranged father's family tries to evict her and her grandmother from the only home she has ever known. The film follows LouEster and her grandmother, Mrs. Big-Gal, played by Loretta Devine, as they face eviction from their home in the fictional town of Puckney, South Carolina. Watch the trailer here.

Dietian Kelly Springer on her book,"The New Weight Loss Era: Navigating Nutrition with a Dietitian’s Expertise in The Age of Medications": Springer talked about her upcoming book and gave tips on healthy grocery shopping at a low cost. Keep up with her on Instagram @KellysChoice_Nutrition. Get more information here.

Michele Traina, creator of "Divorce Diaries" on Amazon Prime: "Divorce Diaries" is a one-woman comedy show about Michele Traina's post-divorce journey, teaching kids with special needs and dating men with special needs. Her live show mixes stand-up and improvisation, and is based on Michele's real life as a single mom and Jersey native. On Thursday night, she'll be at the Punchline Comedy Club Atlanta. For tickets click here.

Tyler Perry talks new thriller "Divorce in the Black": The differences are definitely irreconcilable in "Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black."

The latest screen project from the Atlanta-based movie mogul stars Meagan Good as a woman who stops fighting for her marriage and starts fighting for herself. Screen legend Debbi Morgan co-stars, reuniting with Good more than 25 years after they appeared together in the critically-acclaimed drama "Eve’s Bayou."

"You know, working on that film, I was 14 years old," recalls Good. "And I had such a bond with her. Like, I was very connected to Debbi, and I’ve seen her over the years. So, to have this moment in this film, it was so familiar and beautiful. It made the dynamic really, really easy and honest."

"‘Eve’s Bayou’ was incredible, but the pairing wasn’t intentional," says Perry. "I wanted to work with Meagan for a very long time, and getting this opportunity on this script, I thought, ‘Who would be great to play her mother?’ And I thought, ‘Debbi.’ I’d been trying to work with her for a while, and wanted to find something worthy of her."

"Divorce in the Black" is part of a four-picture deal between Perry and Amazon MGM Studios — and is another Perry production that was filmed entirely in Georgia.

"I did ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ down in Savannah and I loved being down there; the Spanish moss, the trees, the air," the filmmaker says. "So, I wanted to go back down to Savannah and shoot again. So, we did all the interiors and everything in Atlanta, and then in Savannah, we did all the exteriors."

And cast members say the drama of the Southern Gothic landscape is a perfect match for the explosive drama that unfolds between the characters.

"She was really pulling me," laughs Cory Hardrict of a physical scene with Good. "And she was throwing out the ad-libs. And then when we got to the truck, I think we tried it one time with the slap. And I just told her, ‘Slap me.’ And she didn’t want to do it, but when she slapped me I was like, ‘OK … she slapped me!’"

"Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black" is streaming now on Prime Video.

Entertainment news update with "DIsh Nation's" Headkrack: From Porsha Williams' messy relationship with her ex to Ellen DeGeneres' big announcement she's done with fame, there's a lot happening in the entertainment world. 'Dish Nation's' Headkrack joined Eric Perry to jump into everything that's going down.