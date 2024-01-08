Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from MON 7:00 PM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
9
High Wind Warning
from MON 4:00 PM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County
Flood Watch
from MON 7:00 PM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
Wind Advisory
from MON 3:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 4:00 AM EST until WED 7:00 AM EST, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM EST until TUE 10:00 PM EST, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from MON 7:00 PM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County
Flood Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Franklin County, Hart County
Wind Advisory
from MON 4:00 PM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Troup County, Meriwether County

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Jan. 8, 2024

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Here are today's featured guests and segments:

Fitness on the Field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The Home Depot Backyard is kicking off its 2024 health and wellness programs by hosting two days of workouts with some of metro Atlanta’s top fitness experts.

Fitness on the Field brings workouts inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium: Ready to tackle those 2024 fitness goals? Well, there’s no better place than on the field where the Atlanta Falcons tackle their opponents on Sundays!

The Home Depot Backyard is kicking off its 2024 health and wellness programs by hosting the two-day Fitness on the Field event this evening and again on Wednesday, Jan. 17, welcoming guests inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a workout experience with some of metro Atlanta’s top fitness experts. 

READ FULL STORY

Respiratory illnesses picking up after holidays

The new COVID-19 variant JN.1 has now become the most common strain of the virus spreading across the country. Emory Dr. Neil Winawer shares the latest U.S. health news and how you can take steps to stay safe.

Dr. Neil Winawer talks the latest in health updates: Respiratory infections are on the rise. Dr. Winawer talks the latest and the new COVID-19 variant.  

Why January is a busy month for divorces

While many people spend January working to shed weight, some may be preparing to shed a partner. Family lawyer and celebrity attorney Randy Kessler joins Sharon Lawson to talk about why January is known as divorce month.

Randy Kessler discusses divorce month: Well-known divorce attorney Randy Kessler gives insight on why January is deemed as divorce month. 

Atlanta Vibe prepare for first-ever season

Atlanta's first-ever professional indoor women's volleyball team is a Vibe you won't want to miss. The team is currently working hard at training camp, and team owner Collen Craig, head coach Todd Dagenais, and star athlete Morgan Hentz joined Natalie McCann to talk all about the the upcoming season.

Atlanta Vibe Pro Volleyball set to start inaugural season training camp: The Atlanta Vibe, the city’s first ever women’s professional volleyball team, begins Training Camp on Wednesday, Jan. 3, with 20 athletes coming to Atlanta to compete for 14 roster spots.  We speak with the head coach Todd Dagenais, owner Colleen Craig and a player, Morgan Hentz. For more information click here.

Halle Bailey's new baby and Golden Globes fashion

Halle Bailey confirmed what fans have been speculating, and the stars were shining bright at the 81st annual Golden Globes. Entertainment contributor Kierra M joins Sharon Lawson and Natalie McCann with all the details.

Kierra M talks the latest in entertainment news: The 81st annual Golden Globes was televised last night. As always, fashion was on the front line. Kierra M shares her thoughts the latest news. 