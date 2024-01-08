Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Jan. 8, 2024

Here are today's featured guests and segments:

Fitness on the Field brings workouts inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium: Ready to tackle those 2024 fitness goals? Well, there’s no better place than on the field where the Atlanta Falcons tackle their opponents on Sundays!

The Home Depot Backyard is kicking off its 2024 health and wellness programs by hosting the two-day Fitness on the Field event this evening and again on Wednesday, Jan. 17, welcoming guests inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a workout experience with some of metro Atlanta’s top fitness experts.

Dr. Neil Winawer talks the latest in health updates: Respiratory infections are on the rise. Dr. Winawer talks the latest and the new COVID-19 variant.

Randy Kessler discusses divorce month: Well-known divorce attorney Randy Kessler gives insight on why January is deemed as divorce month.

Atlanta Vibe Pro Volleyball set to start inaugural season training camp: The Atlanta Vibe, the city’s first ever women’s professional volleyball team, begins Training Camp on Wednesday, Jan. 3, with 20 athletes coming to Atlanta to compete for 14 roster spots. We speak with the head coach Todd Dagenais, owner Colleen Craig and a player, Morgan Hentz. For more information click here.

Kierra M talks the latest in entertainment news: The 81st annual Golden Globes was televised last night. As always, fashion was on the front line. Kierra M shares her thoughts the latest news.