Good Day Atlanta viewer information: January 5, 2023

By Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Fun at Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party

BIGFOOT and other four-wheeled monsters will take over State Farm Arena this week as the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party roars into town for the first time ever.

ATLANTA - Hot Wheels Monster Trucks light up Atlanta’s State Farm Arena: 

You already know it can get loud inside State Farm Arena. But expect some extra decibels this weekend, as a fleet of "monsters" takes over the home of the Atlanta Hawks!

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party will take over Atlanta for the first time ever this weekend, with two shows on Saturday and one on Sunday inside State Farm Arena. Featuring popular Hot Wheels Monster Trucks including BIGFOOT, Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, and Bone Shaker, the show is set to be pure sensory overload for fans. You want noise? You’ve got the roar of the trucks. Want lights? You’ve got a laser light show. Want even more entertainment? The event includes dance parties, freestyle motocross, and even a transforming robot! In other words, show creators say there won’t even be a fraction of a second without something cool to hold fans’ attention.

Showtimes are 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday — but VIP admission guarantees early entry, as do passes to the Hot Wheels Crash Zone Pre-Show Party, which is held two-and-a-half hours before each performance and gives fan up-close access to the vehicles and drivers. For more information on ticket prices and levels, click here.

Earlier this week, we got a look at the history of BIGFOOT thanks to an exhibit at Cartersville’s Savoy Automobile Museum. So, this morning, we decided to spend a few hours at State Farm Arena, getting a look at the present and future of the famed monster truck! Click the video player in this article to check out our sneak peek at this weekend’s Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party!

Burgers with Buck checks out That Burger Spot

Popular Southside restaurant That Burger Spot just opened up its first location on the north end of the city, and Burgers with Buck had to go check it out.

Burgers With Buck visits That Burger Spot: That Burger Spot opened its first location in Riverdale back in 2017, and they now have six locations across the metro Atlanta area. Buck took a visit to one of their more unique locations, located at the PREP building on Presidential Parkway. For more information on the restaurant and to find a location near you, click here. Click the video player to see if Buck gave them a thumbs up. 

Georgia girl's amazing special effects makeup

Savannah's Dakota Patton is the world's youngest special effects makeup artist and she's just getting started. Patton and her dad chatted with Alyse Eady about how she found her calling, her advice for other young people, and more.

Dakota Patton is a 6-year-old makeup artist seen in People Magazine, Access Hollywood, and more: Dakota, a first grader, recently obtained certification from the School of Makeup Effects. At the age of 3, inspired by Heath Ledger's Joker, she expressed her desire to paint her face like the iconic character. Keep up with her artistry on Instagram @paint_with_dakota.

Meet the 2023 Falcons fan of the year

April Showers' love for the Dirty Birds is legendary, and now the team is honoring her for her fandom and involvement in the community by naming her their fan of the year. She sat down with Alyse Eady to talk about her love of the team, her annual Christmas toy drive, and more.

Falcons Friday: April Showers, a longtime fan of the Atlanta Falcons, is known as the dirty chick. On Sundays, when the Falcons are at home, you can find her alongside Pastor Troy singing the Falcons anthem "We Ready." She was chosen from numerous submissions that outlined her dedication to the team and service to the community.

Meet Tiako the Madagascar Tenrec

Tiako may look like a little hedgehog, but he's actually not related to the species. Emily Bobal, a member of Zoo Atlanta's Animal Care Team, shared the amazing little creature with Sharon Lawson and talked about the zoo's IllumiNights event.

Zoo Atlanta brings in Tiako the Madagascar Tenrec and talks Illumnights at the Zoo: Atlanta’s cherished holiday tradition is back, showcasing vistas of brilliantly illuminated wildlife and captivating sights that celebrate the wonders of nature. This year, we’re introducing new lanterns and experiences, transforming the Zoo into a nighttime wonderland. Click here for more information. 

Exploring the new micro wedding trend

If you plan on getting married, but don't want to spend all that money, a micro wedding might be your answer. Luxury event and wedding designer Vera Young and Erika Sims of Vera LaSalle Events joined Natalie McCann to talk about the new trend.