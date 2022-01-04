Good Day Atlanta viewer information: January 4, 2022

Army veteran Dwayne Boyd teaches Atlantans how to be stars:

After seven years in the Army, Dwayne Boyd moved to Atlanta to pursue his acting career. In 2003, he launched Premier Actor's Network, a studio offering acting classes, audition coaching, and photography. For more information on Dwayne Boyd click here.

Chef Michael Silverstein's Broccoli Cheddar soup recipe from his latest cookbook "New comfort cooking": After Chef Michael’s personal weight loss journey, losing over 80lbs in one year on the Ketogenic Diet, he was inspired to create Keto recipes that the world would love. His new cookbook includes mouth-watering, comfort-style recipes inspired by his own family recipes. Purchase the book here.

National Geographic’s Emmy-nominated docuseries "Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller":

In the series, award-winning journalist Mariana van Zeller explores the inner workings of the global underworld’s most dangerous black markets. In each episode, she journeys inside a different black market or trafficking network — from timely topics such as drugs and stolen cars to outlaw bikers and Amazon mafias — to meet the players, learn the business, and better understand the world’s multi-trillion-dollar shadow economy. "Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller" airs Wednesday night at 9 on National Geographic.

Ally Lynn gives the latest in entertainment news: Janet Jackson posted the full trailer to her upcoming two-part documentary on Instagram. She'll address the Super Bowl scandal between her and Justin Timberlake, rumors of her late brother and pop star Michael Jackson, and other things that happened throughout her lifetime and career. Ally Lynn breaks it all down. Follow Ally Lynn on social media @HeyAyllyLynn.

Pet of the day is from FurKids: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.