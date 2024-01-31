Good Day Atlanta viewer information: January 31, 2024

Couple creates "frisky business" for music and cat lovers:

Growing up in Germany, Jennifer Bronzel’s parents wouldn’t let her have a pet cat. And maybe that explains why today, she’s got more than 20 of them.

Bronzel and Ernesto Cardenas are the feline-friendly founders of The Frisky Whisker, a unique art and culture space and cat lounge opened late last year at Underground Atlanta. The front section of their business is what the couple calls a high-fidelity sound gallery and music venue; in other words, a place to relax and listen to great songs, played through the facility’s 1980s Klipschorn speakers.

"I call them the Ferrari of speakers," says Cardenas. "You hear nuances, you hear instruments and sounds that you’ve never heard in your favorite tracks … it’s like hearing your favorite music for the first time all over again."

But if the purr of a cat is music to your ears, then you’ll want to visit the tail-end of the business. The Whisker Lounge Cat Research and Therapy Center is where those two-dozen cats roam free — and for a $9 donation, cat lovers can curl up on the lounge’s sofas and enjoy some quality kitty cuddles.

"A lot of people can’t have cats on their own, for different reasons," says Bronzel. "That’s one reason why we’re here: for people who can’t have cats at home, they can come here and play with them."

Like the sound gallery up front, the owners say the cat lounge is meant to be a therapeutic, stress-free zone for human visitors. And in case you’re wondering, Bronzel and Cardenas say all of their cats absolutely love listening to music too.

"Cats have the best taste," says Cardenas. "They’re the ones with the best taste. We learn from them."

The Frisky Whisker is located at 4 Pryor Street Southwest in Downtown Atlanta; for information on operating hours and upcoming events, click here.

Aubrey Joseph and the real life Quawntay "Bosco" Adams talk about the Peacock original film "Bosco": Sentenced to 35 years behind bars for attempting to possess marijuana, new film follows "Bosco" (Aubrey Joseph) who planned an ingenious escape with the help of a lonely Missouri woman that he meets by replying to a personal ad for the chance to be at his first child’s birth. The film features a strong cast, including Tyrese Gibson as "Tootie," Vivica A. Fox as "Willa," Theo Rossi as "Ramos," Thomas Jane as "Hunt" and original music from leading hip-hop artists, including Snoop Dogg, French Montana, The Game, DDG, and more. Watch the trailer here.

Gavin Cole plays the rival quarterback in the Prime Video film "The Underdoggs", starring Snoop Dogg, Tika Sumpter and Mike Epps: Jaycen "Two Js" Jennings (Snoop Dogg) is a washed-up former pro football star who has hit rock bottom. When he is sentenced to do community service coaching the Underdoggs, an unruly pee-wee football team in his hometown, he sees it mostly as an opportunity to rebuild his public image. But in the process, he may just turn his life around and rediscover his love of the game. Watch the trailer here.

The Morning Hustle talks the latest in entertainment news: Beyonce and Taylor Swift are still being compared to each other, and there's also been an announcement about who will play the parents of Michael Jackson in an upcoming biopic.