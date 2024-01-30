Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Jan. 30, 2024

Today's featured guests and segments:

New food hall brings international flavors to Dunwoody: A highly-anticipated new food hall is finally opening in Dunwoody later this week — and this morning, Good Day Atlanta got the exclusive first look (and taste!) inside.

Politan Row at Ashford Lane officially opens to the public this Friday, expanding the Dunwoody dining scene by adding ten food vendors, a bar, and a cocktail lounge. Spread out over 17,000 square feet, the food hall also features private event space, similar to what’s offered at Midtown Atlanta’s Politan Row at Colony Square (which opened in 2021 — check out our live reports from back then here). Founders say Politan Row at Ashford Lane will be the second-largest food hall in Metro Atlanta, seating more than 200 diners.

READ FULL STORY

Politan Row at Ashford Lane is located at 4550 Olde Perimeter Way in Dunwoody and will be open daily for lunch and dinner. For more information on the food hall and the vendors inside, click here.

Healthy burger hacks at home with Mooyah Burger: With New Year's resolutions and health goals top of mind for Atlanta residents, Mooyah Burgers' Keylan Mitchell is helping community members eat what they love while still helping them achieve their goals.

SpongeBob, Patrick, and Sandy Cheeks do Super Bowl commentary: Super Bowl LVIII comes to Nickelodeon in the first-ever alternate, kid-focused and slime-filled telecast of the Super Bowl. We speak to the voices behind the iconic characters, Bill Fagerbakke and Carolyn Lawrence, all about this special presentation of the Super Bowl.

Walker Scobell, Aryan Simhadri and Leah Sava Jeffries talk about "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" season finale: Based on Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series by award-winning author Rick Riordan, "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" tells the fantastical story of 12-year-old modern demigod Percy Jackson, who's just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus. Percy’s journey will lead him closer to the answers he seeks: how to fit into a world where he feels out of place, and find out who he’s destined to be.

Ally Lynn gives the latest in entertainment news: Dwayne Wade is nominated for an Oscar and talks about Kobe Bryant being his inspiration.

