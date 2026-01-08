Volunteers needed to count Fulton County homeless population

The Brief Fulton County Department of Community Development is seeking volunteers. The Point in Time Count surveys sheltered and unsheltered individuals. Canvassing is set for Jan. 22 in South Fulton and Jan. 23 in North Fulton.



Fulton County officials are calling for volunteers to assist with the annual count of the county’s homeless population later this month.

What we know:

The Department of Community Development says the "Point in Time Count" helps measure homelessness and identify gaps in services and resources. Volunteers will gather information from people staying in shelters, transitional housing, and those living outdoors, in vehicles, or abandoned buildings.

Participants will also distribute winter clothing and toiletries during street canvassing efforts.