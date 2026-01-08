Thursday Atlanta weather: Warm again today, rain on the way

The Brief 🌫️ Patchy fog lingered across parts of north Georgia, with reduced visibility in some northwest areas early Thursday.

🌡️ Warm morning temperatures set the stage for near-record highs around 70 degrees, even with increasing cloud cover.

🌧️ Rain and storms were expected to move in late Friday into Saturday, with the potential for stronger storms north of I-85.

Fog was less widespread Thursday morning compared to earlier this week, but some areas of North Georgia still dealt with reduced visibility, especially in northwest Georgia. Visibility dropped to about one mile in spots like Thomaston, and conditions were expected to fluctuate through midmorning.

Temperatures were the bigger story, starting the day more like a January afternoon than a typical winter morning. The warm start is setting the stage for highs approaching record levels, even with increasing cloud cover later in the day. A high near 70 degrees is expected, just shy of the record of 73 set in 1946.

Clouds are forecasted to thicken as winds turned southeasterly, ahead of a frontal system moving across the central U.S. That system will begin to impact the region late Friday and into Saturday, bringing rounds of rain and the potential for stronger storms.

Forecast breakdown:

🌫️ Fog: Patchy fog early, especially northwest Georgia; visibility may change through midmorning

🌡️ Temperatures: Near 70 today, close to record warmth despite limited sunshine

🌧️ Rain & storms: Steady rain Friday near the Tennessee and Alabama borders; widespread rain and possible thunderstorms Saturday, some potentially severe north of I-85

What’s next:

Friday: Mostly cloudy, rain developing first in far north Georgia

Saturday: Cold front brings heavy rain, thunder, and gusty storms

Sunday: Breezy and cooler, still near 70 early, then falling temperatures

Monday: Much colder, highs dropping into the 40s with gradual moderation midweek