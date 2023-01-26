Good Day Atlanta viewer information: January 26, 2023

Atlanta’s Storm Reid headlines new thriller "Missing":

You’ve heard the old filmmaking phrase: "Lights … camera … action!" But the new thriller "Missing" takes place almost entirely on a computer screen, which means for star Storm Reid, the lights, camera, and action all looked a little bit different.

"We were shooting on computers and watches and phones, and it was a lot of technical hurdles that I had to overcome," laughs the Atlanta native.

Reid stars as June, a tech-savvy teen desperately searching for her mother (Nia Long), who goes missing during a vacation to Colombia.

"She’s an icon in her own right, and to be able to work with somebody that you’ve essentially grown up watching is very cool," says Reid of Long. "She was so sweet and made me feel so supported and loved and uplifted me on set all the time. So, it was great working with her."

"Missing" is just the latest high-profile project in Reid’s career, following lauded turns in "A Wrinkle in Time" and "Euphoria." And although her busy career takes her around the world, Reid says Atlanta will always be home.

"I grew up in Dunwoody by way of Decatur, and I spent a lot of time in both places," Reid says. "Obviously, I don’t live here anymore, but it’s always going to be home and I plan to have a place here in the future."

"Missing" is playing in theaters nationwide now — click here for more information on the film.

Hollywood's legends headline romantic comedy "Maybe I Do":

Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, and William H. Macy.

Most people would be star-struck seeing any one of these legendary Hollywood icons. So, even though she’s a movie star in own right, imagine how Emma Roberts felt walking onto the set of the new romantic comedy "Maybe I Do," which stars all four.

"I was coming to set so overly prepared because, hello, we’re working with Diane Keaton and Susan Sarandon! So, I was like, ‘If there’s a blooper, it’s not going to be because of me,’" laughs Roberts.

Roberts and Luke Bracey — who previously co-starred in the Netflix hit "Holidate" — team up again as a young couple trying to plan out their future in "Maybe I Do," which hits theatres Friday, Jan. 27. Of course, any good romantic comedy needs some conflict, and in this case, it comes when the couple’s parents meet for dinner and realize they’re all far more intimately acquainted than they previously realized.

For Gere and Sarandon, Maybe I Do is something of a reunion; the actors previously starred together in 2004’s "Shall We Dance?" and 2012’s "Arbitrage."

"We both started our careers as teenagers. We’ve known each other for a long time," says Gere. "There’s only a level of actors of our age and experience who do this kind of thing. It’s not a large group of people. So, I think it’s a built-in respect and comfort level that we have with our compatriots in this world."

Adds Sarandon, "I mean, I couldn’t think of anybody that could do this part the way Richard did. He’s like Cary Grant."

"Maybe I Do" was written and directed by Michael Jacobs; to hear more from the stars, click the video player in this article.

Christian Hip Hop Rapper, Emanuel aka Da’ T.R.U.T.H.: One of his most famous tracks, "I Like Me" features Kirk Franklin; Emanuel’s new self-titled album features collaborations with Fred Hammond, Todd Dulaney, Dante Bowe, Tamela Mann, Kim Burrell, Yolanda Adams and Maranda Curtis. The album is available everywhere on Friday.

Sarah Schweisthal, the financial educator gives tips on decreasing your monthly grocery bill: Amidst rising consumer prices, Sarah is asked on the regular how to save money on groceries and her solution makes for a compelling segment idea. In March 2022, Sarah set out on a mission to reduce the grocery bill for her family of four when she discovered it was averaging $1,200. Through a series of "grocery experiments" she has since reduced her monthly grocery spending to an average of $400 and created a collection of TikTok explainers documenting her progress to help others do the same.

Benaisha Poole-Watson talks the way to Financial freedom and being the keynote speaker at the Rebuild Her Conference.: The 2023 Rebuild Her Experience is dedicated to empowering women looking to rebuild mentally, emotionally, spiritually, physically, and financially and emerge as the most powerful version of herself! This event is open to all women worldwide. For ticket information click here.

Connie Rosenthal gives Hay Bale Gardening tips: Georgia native and garden enthusiast Connie Rosenthal says you can grow any vegetable or plant, in any space - with hay bale gardening. She'll be at the show demonstrating this technique 3x per day, and can do a live show and tell for you in studio.

Food & Lifestyle expert Chadwick Boyd gives tips on how to cook frozen fish in a flash: Did you know you can cook frozen fish directly in a pan? No, you do not need to thaw it! It saves so much time and no thawing mess to clean up! I cook fish from frozen nearly every time I eat fish. It is ideal when you are really pressed for time, but want a meal that’s flavorful and fresh. Any frozen fish will work, really. I prefer wild frozen halibut or cod, but any meaty frozen fish, including salmon, will work. I like to serve the fish with a quick wilted romaine and cherry tomato salad as well. It cooks in a couple of minutes and still has a little fresh crunchiness.

Ingredients

For the fish

1 medium-size lemon, zested

1 ½ teaspoons fresh thyme leaves

¾ teaspoon sea salt

¾ teaspoon freshly cracked pepper

1 pound frozen halibut or cod fillets

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

For the Wilted Romaine & Cherry Tomatoes

8 cloves of garlic, thinly sliced

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1 romaine heart, bottom trimmed and cut into quarters long ways and then in half cross ways

½ teaspoon sea salt

¼ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper

Directions