Good Day Atlanta viewer information: January 25, 2022

January is known as "divorce month" and the general notion is that many people wait until a new year is underway to announce the end of their marriage: If it's something you've been considering chances are you have lots of questions. Celebrity divorce attorney and author of "Divorce: Protect Yourself, Your Kids and Your Future," Randall Kessler joins us now with what to keep in mind if divorce could be in your future. For more information on Randall Kessler click here.

Atlanta Chef Erica Barrett talks Food Network's "Raid the Fridge": For more information on the new competition show where chefs must use their instinct and test their luck in choosing mystery refrigerators for their dish ingredients click here.

Isabel May talks "Yellowstone" prequel "1883": Created by Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, "1883" is the hit prequel to the Emmy-nominated 'Yellowstone." The series follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. You can stream 1883 on Paramount+.

Christal Jordan joins us from Rolling Out Magazine shares the latest celebrity relationship news: This week Christal Jordan talks about Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra becoming parents. For more information on Christal Jordan click here. You can follow Christal Jordan on Instagram @enchantedpr.

Pet of the day from FurKids: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.