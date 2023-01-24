Good Day Atlanta viewer information: January 24, 2023

One week just isn’t enough for Roswell culinary event:

A community’s "restaurant week" is always a good opportunity to venture out and try something new for dinner. But when you’ve got as many great restaurants as Roswell does, seven days just isn’t enough to explore the culinary scene.

That’s why Roswell Restaurant Week has become Roswell Restaurant Weeks!

This year’s multi-week event kicked off Jan. 19 and continues through Feb. 5, giving diners an extended opportunity to taste-test their way through the metro Atlanta community. Billed as the area’s largest restaurant week event, more than 45 restaurants have signed up to be part of this year’s offering, showcasing the city’s diverse lineup of menus.

So, how does it all work? Simple: the full list of participating restaurants is available on the Roswell Restaurant Weeks website, here. Each of the restaurants is offering a prix fixe (fixed price) menu during the event, highlighting customer favorites, signature dishes, and some new creations – essentially serving as a way to introduce new patrons to their cuisine.

This is the ninth year for the event, which is co-produced by economic and business development organization Roswell Inc and tourism agency Visit Roswell as a way to support the local establishments.

A quick glance over the list of participating restaurants reveals some of Metro Atlanta’s most popular and top-rated eateries – and this morning on Good Day Atlanta, we visited three of them! Click the video player in this article for a peek at our morning exploring Roswell’s diverse and exciting food scene!

Milliken Oscar winner Marlee Matlin talks directing on FOX’s "Accused":

Nearly 40 years ago, Marlee Matlin became the youngest-ever Best Actress Oscar winner for her performance in the film Children of a Lesser God. Now, with the FOX anthology series "Accused," the acclaimed actress is adding a new job title to her resume: director.

"I've flirted with the idea of directing, but I was too 'chicken' to say, 'Hey, I want to direct!' And I thought, I'll just wait for the right moment for someone to say, 'Here. You want to direct. And we want you,’" says Matlin. "And that is exactly what happened when Howard Gordon asked me if I would direct an episode of 'Accused.' And I suddenly I was cornered, I was busted, and I had to own up to my own words."

Each episode of "Accused" focuses on a different person accused of a crime, showing the audience how that person ended up on trial. It’s intense viewing, but the Coda star says the intensity was just as high behind the camera.

"I had some little experience from watching directors work on a set, but this was something completely different for me. So, I had to put on my ‘director's hat,’ think about the shots that I was going to do, create shot lists," Matlin explains. "So, I went to bed every night at 7:30, because my mind was just so visually working all day."

But Matlin says the information overload was worth it — and she plans to keep that ‘director’s hat’ nearby.

"I would love [to direct] a movie, actually, or a streaming series, having to do with more deaf history," she says.

Matlin’s episode of "Accused" airs Tuesday night at 9 p.m. on FOX 5 Atlanta.

Black Family Homeschool Conference to bring options to families: Black families are the fastest-growing homeschool population in the United States. Celebrating that fact and raising awareness about home education as a school choice, the Georgia Black Home Educators Network is hosting The Flourish: 2023 Black Family Homeschool Conference on Jan. 25-27 during National School Choice Week. For more information click here

"911: Lone Star" star Gina Torres talks season 4 of the series: Captains Strand and Vega along with the members of the 126 are called into action to a county fair when a "Derecho," a series of fast-moving group of severe thunderstorms hit Austin, causing hurricane and tornado-force winds, heavy rains, flash floods and a wide path of destruction. Owen’s newfound passion for motorcycling puts him on a potentially dangerous path. Tommy has the potential for a romance when she meets an attractive single father (guest star D.B. Woodside). And as T.K. and Carlos prepare for their wedding, a secret from Carlos’ past may stand in their way to happiness in the all-new "New Hotness" season premiere episode of "9-1-1: Lone Star" airing Tuesday at 8 p.m. on FOX 5 Atlanta

Erica Campbell talks her new single, Grammy nomination and more: "Positive" remained #1 on the Gospel/Inspirational charts for 11 consecutive weeks. "Feel Alright (Blessed)," the new singleis out now, and it is in anticipation to the upcoming third album from Erica Campbell to be released on April 28. She's also nominated for a 2023 Grammy for her single, "Positive" in the Gospel/Inspirational category. "Feel Alright", and "Positive" are both available on all music streaming platforms.

Ally Lynn has the latest in entertainment news: The nominees for this year's Academy Awards are set to be announced today. Ally Lynn gives us a recap.

