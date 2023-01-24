Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from WED 7:00 AM EST until WED 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
3
Wind Advisory
from TUE 9:00 PM CST until WED 3:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
from WED 12:00 AM EST until THU 12:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: January 24, 2023

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Roswell eateries serve up delicious dishes for Restaurant Weeks

This year’s Roswell Restaurant Weeks event is underway, giving diners an extended opportunity to taste-test their way through the Metro Atlanta community.

ATLANTA - One week just isn’t enough for Roswell culinary event: 

A community’s "restaurant week" is always a good opportunity to venture out and try something new for dinner. But when you’ve got as many great restaurants as Roswell does, seven days just isn’t enough to explore the culinary scene.

That’s why Roswell Restaurant Week has become Roswell Restaurant Weeks!

This year’s multi-week event kicked off Jan. 19 and continues through Feb. 5, giving diners an extended opportunity to taste-test their way through the metro Atlanta community. Billed as the area’s largest restaurant week event, more than 45 restaurants have signed up to be part of this year’s offering, showcasing the city’s diverse lineup of menus.

So, how does it all work? Simple: the full list of participating restaurants is available on the Roswell Restaurant Weeks website, here. Each of the restaurants is offering a prix fixe (fixed price) menu during the event, highlighting customer favorites, signature dishes, and some new creations – essentially serving as a way to introduce new patrons to their cuisine. 

This is the ninth year for the event, which is co-produced by economic and business development organization Roswell Inc and tourism agency Visit Roswell as a way to support the local establishments.

A quick glance over the list of participating restaurants reveals some of Metro Atlanta’s most popular and top-rated eateries – and this morning on Good Day Atlanta, we visited three of them! Click the video player in this article for a peek at our morning exploring Roswell’s diverse and exciting food scene!

Oscar winner Marlee Matlin discusses directing FOX’s 'Accused'

Nearly 40 years ago, Marlee Matlin became the youngest-ever Best Actress Oscar winner for her performance in the film 'Children of a Lesser God.' Now the acclaimed actress is adding a new director to her resume with the FOX anthology series "Accused."

Milliken Oscar winner Marlee Matlin talks directing on FOX’s "Accused": 

Nearly 40 years ago, Marlee Matlin became the youngest-ever Best Actress Oscar winner for her performance in the film Children of a Lesser God. Now, with the FOX anthology series "Accused," the acclaimed actress is adding a new job title to her resume: director.

"I've flirted with the idea of directing, but I was too 'chicken' to say, 'Hey, I want to direct!' And I thought, I'll just wait for the right moment for someone to say, 'Here. You want to direct. And we want you,’" says Matlin. "And that is exactly what happened when Howard Gordon asked me if I would direct an episode of 'Accused.' And I suddenly I was cornered, I was busted, and I had to own up to my own words."

Each episode of "Accused" focuses on a different person accused of a crime, showing the audience how that person ended up on trial. It’s intense viewing, but the Coda star says the intensity was just as high behind the camera.

"I had some little experience from watching directors work on a set, but this was something completely different for me. So, I had to put on my ‘director's hat,’ think about the shots that I was going to do, create shot lists," Matlin explains. "So, I went to bed every night at 7:30, because my mind was just so visually working all day."

But Matlin says the information overload was worth it — and she plans to keep that ‘director’s hat’ nearby.

"I would love [to direct] a movie, actually, or a streaming series, having to do with more deaf history," she says.

Matlin’s episode of "Accused" airs Tuesday night at 9 p.m. on FOX 5 Atlanta. 

Black Family Homeschool Conference taking place in metro Atlanta

For so many families, the COVID pandemic changed education and led many to seek out other options. One of those is homeschooling, and The Flourish 2023 Black Family Homeschooling Conference is happening in metro Atlanta this week. Nicole Doyle, president of the DeKalb Christian Home Educators, talks to Alyse Eady about the conference.

Black Family Homeschool Conference to bring options to families: Black families are the fastest-growing homeschool population in the United States. Celebrating that fact and raising awareness about home education as a school choice, the Georgia Black Home Educators Network is hosting The Flourish: 2023 Black Family Homeschool Conference on Jan. 25-27 during National School Choice Week. For more information click here

Gina Torres on the new explosive season of '911: Lone Star'

"911: Lone Star" is back for a fourth season with more disasters and drama than ever. Actress Gina Torres sat down with Alyse Eady to talk about the new season and the new love interest joining the cast.

"911: Lone Star" star Gina Torres talks season 4 of the series: Captains Strand and Vega along with the members of the 126 are called into action to a county fair when a "Derecho," a series of fast-moving group of severe thunderstorms hit Austin, causing hurricane and tornado-force winds, heavy rains, flash floods and a wide path of destruction. Owen’s newfound passion for motorcycling puts him on a potentially dangerous path. Tommy has the potential for a romance when she meets an attractive single father (guest star D.B. Woodside).  And as T.K. and Carlos prepare for their wedding, a secret from Carlos’ past may stand in their way to happiness in the all-new "New Hotness" season premiere episode of "9-1-1: Lone Star" airing Tuesday at 8 p.m. on FOX 5 Atlanta

Gospel artist Erica Campbell is 'feeling alright' in new single

Nothing can bring Grammy-winning Gospel singer Erica Campbell down, and her new single is bound to life you up too. Campbell talks to Joanne Feldman about the new music, her new award nomination, and more.

Erica Campbell talks her new single, Grammy nomination and more:  "Positive" remained #1 on the Gospel/Inspirational charts for 11 consecutive weeks. "Feel Alright (Blessed)," the new singleis out now, and it is in anticipation to the upcoming third album from Erica Campbell to be released on April 28.  She's also nominated for a 2023 Grammy for her single, "Positive" in the Gospel/Inspirational category. "Feel Alright", and "Positive" are both available on all music streaming platforms. 

Journalist Ally Lynn reacts to the Oscar nominations

Hollywood's biggest night in film just announced who will be up for all the big awards. Entertainment journalist Ally Lynn chatted with Brooke Zauner about the surprise nominees, the shocking snubs, and everything in between.

Ally Lynn has the latest in entertainment news: The nominees for this year's Academy Awards are set to be announced today. Ally Lynn gives us a recap. 
 