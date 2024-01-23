Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Jan. 23, 2024

Today's featured guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta:

Outside the box Children's Museum: This might sound a little strange, but one of the best mornings we ever spent inside the Children’s Museum of Atlanta was back in 2015…when we were playing with a bunch of cardboard boxes.

It was part of an exhibit called "Outside the Box," which challenges children to tap into their creativity by using plain, empty boxes. If it sounds simple, well, that’s the point. The exhibit was a huge hit, which is why the Children’s Museum of Atlanta team decided to bring it back to kick off the new year!

The Children’s Museum of Atlanta is located at 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive Northwest in Downtown Atlanta; for regular hours and admission prices, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at the museum, hanging out with some incredibly talented and creative kids, and putting our own building skills to the test!

"Dish Nation" host HeadKrack comes in and talks latest entertainment topics: Oscar nominations are in for the best films, while Razzie noms are in for the worst. Also, Jamie Foxx is said to have been spotted back in Atlanta filming his Netflix film alongside Cameron Diaz. Headkrack has all the details.

Theresa Caputo talks "Raising Spirits": The Long Island Medium is returning to television – this time for 20 episodes of an all-new series, "Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits." The series follows her as she explores the next phase of her personal life and embarks on a much-anticipated tour, traveling the globe connecting loved ones with those who have passed.

Natalie Zfat talks 2024 social media trends: Natalie Zfat is a social media expert, speaker and host who has partnered with some of the most iconic brands in the world, including Facebook/Instagram, Samsung, American Express and Adobe. Some trends are AI everything, Facetime over Facebook, and Create your "X" it plan.

Christal Jordan has the latest in entertainment news: A Bon Jovi docuseries is coming to Hulu, and Ludacris has a drama loosely based on his life heading to BET. Christal Jordan has the latest.





