Children's Museum of Atlanta 'unboxes' creativity with latest exhibit

This might sound a little strange, but one of the best mornings we ever spent inside the Children’s Museum of Atlanta was back in 2015…when we were playing with a bunch of cardboard boxes.

It was part of an exhibit called "Outside the Box," which challenges children to tap into their creativity by using plain, empty boxes. If it sounds simple, well, that’s the point. The exhibit was a huge hit, which is why the Children’s Museum of Atlanta team decided to bring it back to kick off the new year!

"Outside the Box" is back at the Children’s Museum of Atlanta now through May 5, allowing kids to let their minds run wild while using basic boxes to build whatever they can imagine. And if your kids are the type who like to "map out" their adventures ahead of time, no problem: the exhibit’s Construction Courtyard even has drafting tables in place so that young designers can sketch out plans before building. Museum staffers say there are also "design challenge cards" available in the area, giving kids the chance to develop their problem-solving skills while creating structures with the provided materials.

"Outside the Box" also includes a Costume Corner (which curators say will help educate children about careers in building and design), Story Square (with a reading nook and STEAM-themed books), and Toddler Terrance, which comes equipped with smaller materials for the littlest architects and designers!

The Children’s Museum of Atlanta is located at 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive Northwest in Downtown Atlanta; for regular hours and admission prices, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at the museum, hanging out with some incredibly talented and creative kids, and putting our own building skills to the test!