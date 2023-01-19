Good Day Atlanta viewer information: January 19, 2023

Adoptable dogs have a "puppy party" at Georgia Aquarium:

Considering it’s filled with 11 million gallons of water, it’s no surprise that Georgia Aquarium is home to some of the world’s most incredible aquatic animals.

But why in the world were the sharks, seals, and seahorses joined by a group of adorable (and adoptable) dogs this morning?

We wanted to find out, so we followed along as the dogs enjoyed a once-in-a-lifetime adventure through the Downtown Atlanta facility today. The visit was arranged through a partnership between Georgia Aquarium and Atlanta Humane Society, in an effort to shine a light on pet adoption here in metro Atlanta; all of the dogs included in the field trip are currently housed by Atlanta Humane Society and are available for adoption.

The big trip comes less than a month before this year’s Puppy Bowl, which will air Sunday, Feb. 12 on Animal Planet and on streaming service discovery+. We probably don’t need to tell you, but the popular annual event is billed as "the longest running call-to-adoption TV event" and features dogs from "Team Ruff" and "Team Fluff" going head-to-head (and paw-to-paw, of course!) in a battle for gridiron glory.

To check out pictures and videos from this morning’s "puppy takeover" at Georgia Aquarium, click the video player in this article!

Former WNBA player Maya Moore, and her husband Johnathan Irons:

A journey for justice turned into a love story when Maya Moore, one of the WNBA's brightest stars, married the man she helped free from prison, Jonathan Irons. Jonathan was only 16 when he was arrested for a crime he did not commit. Moore's family met Jonathan through a prison ministry program in 1999 and over time developed a close bond with him.

Maya met Jonathan in 2007, shortly before her freshman year at the University of Connecticut, where she became one of the most heralded women's basketball players in collegiate history. She visited him often throughout the years, as well as sending him letters and books as he fought for his freedom; ultimately, she became a strong voice for prosecutorial changes. She stunned the sports world when she announced in February 2019 that she would step away from her career in women's basketball, in part so she could help Jonathan in what they hoped would be his final appeal.

In March 2020, his conviction was overturned by a state judge in Jefferson City, Mo. In a new inspiring memoir, the couple explores their unwavering faith, their deep connection, and how Maya stepped away from basketball to pursue justice both to prove Jonathan's innocence and inspire activism in others. Just like Maya and Jonathan asked themselves, readers will ask themselves one of the most important questions they can after reading this book: "Am I living out my purpose?"

Author Rachel S. Ruby, talks "Divorce To Bliss": Starting the New Year divorced can bring about anticipated loneliness and grief. According to the American Sociological Association, 70% of divorces are initiated by women, knowing that divorce can embody hardship, sadness, anger, hurt and many other negative emotions, but there is beauty and peace if the choice is made to make changes within. "Divorce To Bliss" is the roadmap for the journey after divorce. Author Rachel S. Ruby says the journey starts with letting go. To purchase the book click here.

Erica A. Thomas gives us the latest in food trends: A new year means new food trends! 2023's food trends are unique, tasty and non-alcoholic. Keep up with Erica on Instagram @EatingwithErica



