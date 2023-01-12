Good Day Atlanta viewer information: January 12, 2023

Atlanta Boat Show returns after two-year hiatus:

Does it seem like it’s been a really long time since Good Day Atlanta spent a morning at the Atlanta Boat Show? That’s because it has. Due to the pandemic, there hasn’t been an Atlanta Boat Show since January 2020, and many fans have wondered when — if ever — the annual event would return to the Georgia World Congress Center.

Well, we finally have an answer: not only is it back…but it’s back right now!

The 2023 Discover Boating Atlanta Boat Show, presented in partnership with Progressive Insurance, is back in Downtown Atlanta starting today and continuing through Sunday, Jan. 15, filling the venue’s Hall C with hundreds of new boats and vendors selling pretty much anything that has to do with boating. Show organizers say it’s a particularly good year for the show, considering the pandemic actually led many people to purchasing their first boats in lieu of traveling. In fact, according to experts, more than 800,000 first-time boat buyers have hit the water over the past two years.

And organizers say the Atlanta Boat Show is a great way for those interested in boats to see what’s available on the market, bringing the top manufacturers and sales representative together under one roof. The show also features boating experts available to answer questions, fishing and sailing seminars, and a dedicated kids’ zone.

Hours for this year’s Atlanta Boat Show are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $17 for adults, and children ages 12 and under are free.

For more information on the show, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our exclusive sneak peek at this year’s big event!

Egypt Sharrod and Mike Jackson return for season 2 of their hit HGTV series "Married to Real Estate": A dynamic duo both in life and work, powerhouse real estate broker and designer Egypt Sherrod and her husband, expert builder Mike Jackson, will return for a new 12-episode season of their HGTV breakout hit series "Married to Real Estate" on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 9 p.m. and available to stream on discovery+. The compelling couple — who inspired 19 million season one viewers with their positive perspective on running successful property businesses, managing a home and raising three daughters — will help more families buy houses with potential in their ideal Atlanta neighborhoods and transform them into stunning dream homes. Drawing from her experience as the star of HGTV’s Property Virgins and Flipping Virgins, Egypt will employ her knowledge of the real estate market and financial prowess to find their clients affordable houses in desirable locations and manifest her design expertise to reimagine the spaces. Then, Mike will execute the breathtaking renovations that deliver an increased home value and return on investment, finding solutions to any construction problem and staying on budget. Season 2 of "Married to Real Estate" premieres tonight on HGTV and you can stream next day on Discovery+.

Atlanta Hawks executives Camye Mackey and Donni Frazier talk Hawks and Chase MLK Celebrity Pregame Panel and MLK Game: The Atlanta Hawks are hosting a special panel presented by Chase titled, "Investing in the Next Generation." This pregame panel focuses on conversation that engages college students on the importance of financial literacy and the value of understanding financial concepts that yield dividends in their future. The conversation will focus on Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his hope for economic equality for all. Other MLK Game activations include special performances by Alvin Ailey Dance Group, the Contagious! Choir, special Black-owned business spotlights, fan giveaways and more. For more information click here.