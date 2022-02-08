Good Day Atlanta Viewer information: February 8, 2022

Celebrating a flavorful Valentine’s Day at Krog Street Market:

It’s been listed as one of the top food halls in the nation, featuring more than a dozen dining options ranging from soul food to sushi. But this time of year, Krog Street Market might as well be renamed Krog "Sweet" Market, as vendors help make Valentine’s Day even sweeter for their customers.

We spent some time hanging out at Krog Street Market and getting some Valentine’s Day gift ideas from the talented business owners inside. Our stops included XOCOLATL, the chocolate micro-factory that we first featured on Good Day Atlanta back in 2019.

XOCOLATL is the sweet idea of Elaine Read and Matt Weyandt, who fell in love with the natural chocolate they tasted during their backpacking travels in Central America. Since launching the micro-factory, the company has won multiple awards for their pure, uncomplicated chocolate, generally made with just cacao and organic cane sugar.

Also on the "menu" this morning was Indulge Gourmet Popcorn, a family-owned gourmet popcorn shop that opened in 2017. Owner Amy Tyler says she discovered a natural talent for making and flavoring popcorn, and popular creations include Decadence (chocolate and caramel with pecans) and Zeal (white cheddar jalapeño).

Of course, we couldn’t stop by Krog Street Market without a visit to Bar Mercado and Recess, both owned by Atlanta's Castellucci Hospitality Group. Bar Mercado serves up a menu filled with Latin American and Spanish flavors and Recess focuses on healthy options including salads and bowls

For more information on Krog Street Market and the dining and retail options inside, click here. And click the video player to check out our morning getting an early start on our flavorful Valentine’s Day celebration!

Navigating through Valentine's Day with Dr. John Delony: Bestselling author and mental health and radio host Dr. John Delony joins us with insight on expectations, comparisons, and loneliness that Valentine's Day brings. For more information click here.

Angela Simmons talks "Just Angela": She's the daughter of rap pioneer Rev. Run, a "Girl Boss" entrepreneur, and the niece of Russell Simmons. Angela Simmons joins us live to talk about a look into her life on season two of "Just Angela." For more information click here.

LisaRay McCoy talks about a "House Divided": The Emmy-nominated drama, " A House Divided." is now in its fourth season on the ALLBLK streaming network. Actress and star "LisaRay McCoy joins us live with a preview of the season. Click here for more information.

Pet of the day from FurKids: For more information on how to adopt today's pet of the day click here.

Smoked Beef Chili with Chef Mimmo Alboumeh from Botica: For today's recipe see below. For more on Botica Restaurant or Chef Mimmo Alboumeh click here.

Smoked Beef Chili (Prep Time 4 hours | Serves 6-8 people)

Step One:

2 cups washed dry sea island red peas

2 liters water

2 tablespoons sea salt

2 tablespoons baking soda

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

Soak overnight, rinse, strain and put aside

Step Two:

2 lbs boneless short ribs at room temp

2 tablespoons sea salt

2 tablespoons hot Spanish paprika

2 tablespoons coarse ground black pepper

Leave meat at room temp for few hours, season well and smoke on the Big Green Egg for one hour at 325 degrees. Remove, let cool and cut in 1 inch squares

Step Three:

1/2 cup vegetable oil

8 oz chopped white onion

4 oz smoked diced jalapeños

8 oz smoked diced red bell pepper

2 oz chopped garlic

2 tablespoons sea salt

2 tablespoons hot Spanish paprika

2 tablespoons old bay hot seasoning

2 packages (1.25 oz each) McCormick smoky BBQ chili seasoning mix

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

4 oz Emily G's peach marmalade

4 cups crushed san marzano tomatoes

8 cups water

all cut beef short ribs

all rinsed red peas

In a 10-quart Dutch oven pan heat the oil, sweat the vegetables, add remaining ingredients as followed, bring to boil, cover and bake for three hours at 325 degrees. remove, stir and set aside covered for one hour

Step Four:

Serve 8 oz of chili with your favorite toppings, shredded cheddar, diced white onions, cilantro, sour cream, old bay hot sauce for heat lovers.

Entertainment host and Ms. Basketball joins us with the latest celebrity news: For more information on Christina Granville click here.