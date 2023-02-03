Good Day Atlanta viewer information: February 3, 2023

M. Night Shyamalan talks "Knock at the Cabin":

Set essentially in one room and featuring a small ensemble cast, M. Night Shyamalan’s latest thriller "Knock at the Cabin" might strike some as a modern-day episode of "The Twilight Zone." And that’s a comparison the filmmaker embraces.

"I think ’Twilight Zone’ taught me the power of economy," says Shyamalan. "For budget reasons, Rod Serling had to use his mind to tell stories about bigger things than they could afford. And that created a kind of timeless way to hear these big stories."

"Knock at the Cabin," which hits theaters today from Universal Pictures, finds a family of three cornered in a vacation rental, up against four terrifying strangers and one horrible ultimatum: one of the family members must be sacrificed in order to save humanity.

"It’s very unnerving when the storyteller’s not showing you the thing that you’re worried about," says the filmmaker of his inspirations in making the taut, claustrophobic thriller. "It creates this kind of painting of the mind of the bigger things that they’re talking about."

"Knock at the Cabin" features an all-star cast, including Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, and Rupert Grint. To hear more from the filmmaker — including his thoughts on Atlanta — click the video player in this article.

Burgers With Buck visits Livingston Restaurant: At Livingston Restaurant + Bar, located inside The Georgian Terrace Hotel, guests can immerse themselves in more than 100 years of history while catapulting their appetite into the future. Inspired by the 111-year-old building’s towering ceilings, marble staircases and namesake terrace overlooking one of the most historic corners on Peachtree Street, Executive Chef Michael Kubik’s Southern-inspired menu is a brilliant combination of beloved American traditions, locally sourced ingredients and modern execution. Named for Livingston Mims, one of Atlanta’s most gregarious hosts and the city’s 37th mayor, the restaurant’s classic architecture and seasonal haute cuisine play host to a wide variety of guests, from visitors to business professionals in search of lunch or a late bite and theatre-goers attending a performance at the equally historic Fox Theatre across the street. Buck tried their Livingston Buger, click the video player to see if he gave it a thumbs up.

Chef Liz breaks down her wings recipe for Super Bowl Sunday: Executive chef Liz Rogers is the founder, president, and executive chef of Creamalicious Ice Cream, but she can do more than desserts. Today she demos a wing recipe looking ahead to the Super Bowl. Check out the recipe below, and for more information on Chef Liz including her Ice Cream business and social media handles click here.

Nitty Gritty Wings Recipe

5 lbs jumbo party wings

6 teaspoons chipotle seasonings

6 teaspoons sugar

3 teaspoons smoked paprika

2 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons black pepper

1 can olive oil/avocado spray

Sauce

2 cups BBQ sauce

6 teaspoons lime juice

3 teaspoons butter

3 teaspoons honey

2 tablespoons chipotle seasoning

HEATING INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 400°. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

Combine dry rub ingredients in a bowl. Dip each chicken wing into the bowl, making sure it's completely coated, then place it on a baking sheet. Repeat this process with all the wings. Spray the wings with olive oil spray/avocado oil spray (this step is optional but will help them crisp up even more in the oven).

Bake chicken wings for 30 minutes, flipping halfway through

To prepare the sauce whisk all the BBQ sauce ingredients together in a bowl then set aside. Do a taste test; if you want the sauce to be spicier, add more chipotle seasoning.

Once wings are baked, brush them with sauce on both sides and place back in the oven for an additional 3-5 minutes.

Remove from oven and brush with sauce or serve dry rub style.

Melba Moore the legendary Tony Award-winning and Grammy-nominated songstress: Melba Moore, paved the way with many of her unprecedented achievements and milestones throughout her almost 60-year career. From Broadway to television, hit records to high accolades from leaders in the USA, there is no stopping Ms. Moore from being on top of the mountain in her career.

Pike Nurseries talks starting veggie seeds indoors: To find a Pike Nurseries near you click here.

Jekalyn Carr gives self care tips: Listen to the Jekalyn Carr Show Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. til 3 p.m. on Praise 102.5 Check out her tips below: