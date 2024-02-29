Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Feb. 29, 2024

Here are the special guests and segments featured on Good Day Atlanta on Thursday.

Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia volunteers with Feeding America:

In case you haven’t looked at your calendar today, it’s Feb. 29, also known as Leap Day. And volunteers here in metro Atlanta are using the extra day to make a big difference in the community.

This morning, we spent a few hours at Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, where volunteers from the church teamed up with Feeding America, the Atlanta Community Food Bank, and Perdue for a major food donation and distribution to help feed food insecure families in the area.

The effort was part of a Leap Day initiative by Perdue to donate more than 3 million pounds of chicken (equaling more than 2 million meal servings) to communities across the country that need fresh protein, including metro Atlanta.

Perdue teamed up with nonprofit Feeding America to distribute the chicken; Feeding America is the largest hunger-relief organization in the nation, working with a network of more than 200 food banks and 60,000 organizations to end hunger in the United States. One of those food banks, of course, is Atlanta Community Food Bank, which helps feed the more than 525,000 people projected to be food insecure in its service area.

To learn more about today’s food delivery and to hear from the volunteers who made it all possible, click the video player in this article.

Dr. Charles McMillan talks about heartworms in pets: Heartworm disease is a serious and potentially fatal disease in pets in the United States and many other parts of the world. It is caused by foot-long worms that live in the heart, lungs and associated blood vessels of affected pets, causing severe lung disease, heart failure and damage to other organs in the body. Heartworm disease affects dogs, cats and ferrets, but heartworms also live in other mammal species, including wolves, coyotes, foxes, sea lions and, in rare instances, humans. Dr. Charles McMillan gives us tips on how we can prevent our pets from contracting the disease.

"Dish Nation's" Tanner Thomason talks the latest in entertainment news: Diddy is back in the hot seat, along with a few other big name entertainers. Porsha Guobadia has changed her name back to Williams on social media, and Jada Pinkett-Smith says her pay disparity has a lot to do with her husband. Tanner Thomason of "Dish Nation" has the details. Watch "Dish Nation" weeknights at 7 on FOX 5.

Duluth family was featured on "How I Got Here": "How I Got Here" is a very special travel show where young adults accompany their immigrant parents back to their country of origin. Season 2 of "How I Got Here" premiered Feb. 4. Other episodes will take viewers to countries including Kosovo, France, Vietnam, Ireland, Kenya and Cuba. BYUtv streams for free with no subscriptions, in-app purchases or ads. The network is always streaming live, and past and current seasons are all available to binge.

Lisa Washington celebrates National Toast day with some fun dishes: National Toast Day was started in 2014 by The Tiptree World Bread Awards to celebrate toast and all the breads we make it with. While the organization is in the UK, the day has found a following in the United States. Lisa Washington shares a fun toast recipe. Follow her on social media @lovinglifewithlisawashington

Actress Calah Lane on her "incredible" time filming "Wonka":

From starring in one of the highest-grossing films of the year to scoring a Critics’ Choice Award nomination, Calah Lane had a very memorable end to 2023.

"It’s been incredible," says the young star. "I remember the first time that somebody asked me for my autograph…being able to sign my photograph on that person’s poster? It was incredible! I loved it!"

Lane plays "Noodle" in "Wonka," which tells the origin story of legendary character Willy Wonka — yes, the same one made famous in the 1964 Roald Dahl novel "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and the subsequent 1971 film adaptation, "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory." Released in theaters this past December, "Wonka" went on to become a major global success, raking in hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office and scoring multiple awards nominations — including a Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Young Performer nod for Lane.

"I’ve never been to any awards show that was that big before, so that was a little bit nerve-wracking," says Lane. "But once I got there, I mean, everyone was so nice."

Wonka also stars Timothée Chalamet as the title character, Keegan-Michael Key, Hugh Grant, and Olivia Coleman, and was written and directed by Paul King. The film was released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on Feb. 27 — which means families can now watch the movie over and over again, making it a family classic for generations to come.

"I’m so grateful that I’m even in this film," says Lane. "It’s a movie that you watch every year and that everybody watches with their family, so to be a part of that, it’s crazy."