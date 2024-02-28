Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
until WED 4:00 PM EST, Clay County
3
Wind Advisory
until WED 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
until THU 12:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Feb. 28, 2024

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Here are the guests and features on Good Day Atlanta for Wednesday.

Arcade fun at Tin Pin Game Bar

The arcade game selection inside East Cobb's Tin Pin Game Bar will take you straight back to those long summer days of the 1980s, when getting a high score on Ms. Pac-Man felt like life’s most important achievement.

New Tin Pin Game Bar, a retro-style arcade attached to Tin Lizzy’s Cantina in East Cobb: Every Wednesday this month, we’ve been searching for metro Atlanta’s best "date night" options. And now that we’ve learned how to scratch like a DJ, sip tea like a royal, and roll ice cream like a pro — it’s time to battle it out on some of the best pinball machines and arcade games of all time!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours getting competitive at the new Tin Pin Game Bar, a retro-style arcade attached to Tin Lizzy’s Cantina in East Cobb. The arcade game selection inside will take you straight back to those long summer days of the 1980s, when getting a high score on "Ms. Pac-Man" felt like life’s most important achievement. The pinball machines, meanwhile, are curated by Atlanta’s own "pinball wizard," Kevin Grillo, previously featured on Good Day Atlanta for his expertise on the machines. You want to understand how a pinball machine works and how to win the game? Kevin’s the guy to ask.

READ FULL STORY

Casting Call for Feb. 28, 2024

From a search for country music bands to a hunt for hairstylists, there are a number of big productions on the hunt for extras and actors around metro Atlanta in the upcoming weeks.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: Tess Hammock is back and she has gigs for musicians, hairstylists and other industry workers. Creative Coast is looking for an executive director, and NBC Universal is searching for a production supplies associate, click here. Keep up with Tess on social @TessHammockCastingCall

One-on-one with Killer Mike

From his history-making Grammy wins to his recognition by Georgia state representatives, Killer Mike's 2024 has been filled with headlines. The rapper sits down with Sharon Lawson to talk about the highs, lows, and everything in between.

Atlanta's own Killer Mike talks about winning his Grammys, his son finding a kidney match, and more: Killer Mike swept the Grammy's rap category and has been on top ever since. His son had a kidney transplant after three years of waiting, and he most recently received the state resolution for Black History Month. For more information on Killer Mike, click here. 

Classic meets contemporary at Atlanta's Umi

Atlanta's Umi is known for its stylish and sophisticated dishes that pair modern and classic Japanese flavors. Executive chef Todd Dae Kulper joined Joanne Feldman in the Good Day Kitchen to show off a few of the restaurant's signature items.

Umi Chef Todd Dae Kulper whips up some fresh dishes: Todd Dae Kulper unites classic and modern Japanese flavors with two decades of experience as a sushi chef. At Umi, he creates an assortment of sashimi, nigiri and specialty rolls as well as a selection of "aburi" or slightly cooked sushi-grade fish, hot items such as black cod miso and smoked duck breast tataki, and desserts like the "donut touch my donut." For more information click here.

Understand the signs of teen dating violence

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness month, a time to raise awareness about what can be healthy and unhealthy in young relationships. Radio personality Beasy Baybie discusses with Sharon Lawson some facts about dating violence.

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month: Radio personality Beasy Baybie explains the four "S's" of preventing teen dating violence: 

  1. SHOW teens what healthy relationships look like.
  2. SHARE good communication techniques.
  3. SUGGEST effective ways to manage feelings.
  4. SPEND time with your teen and their partner to help navigate difficult spaces.

Keep up with Beasy on air 7 to 10 p.m. on MAJIC 107.5/97.5


 