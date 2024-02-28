Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Feb. 28, 2024

Here are the guests and features on Good Day Atlanta for Wednesday.

New Tin Pin Game Bar, a retro-style arcade attached to Tin Lizzy’s Cantina in East Cobb: Every Wednesday this month, we’ve been searching for metro Atlanta’s best "date night" options. And now that we’ve learned how to scratch like a DJ, sip tea like a royal, and roll ice cream like a pro — it’s time to battle it out on some of the best pinball machines and arcade games of all time!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours getting competitive at the new Tin Pin Game Bar, a retro-style arcade attached to Tin Lizzy’s Cantina in East Cobb. The arcade game selection inside will take you straight back to those long summer days of the 1980s, when getting a high score on "Ms. Pac-Man" felt like life’s most important achievement. The pinball machines, meanwhile, are curated by Atlanta’s own "pinball wizard," Kevin Grillo, previously featured on Good Day Atlanta for his expertise on the machines. You want to understand how a pinball machine works and how to win the game? Kevin’s the guy to ask.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: Tess Hammock is back and she has gigs for musicians, hairstylists and other industry workers. Creative Coast is looking for an executive director, and NBC Universal is searching for a production supplies associate, click here. Keep up with Tess on social @TessHammockCastingCall

Atlanta's own Killer Mike talks about winning his Grammys, his son finding a kidney match, and more: Killer Mike swept the Grammy's rap category and has been on top ever since. His son had a kidney transplant after three years of waiting, and he most recently received the state resolution for Black History Month. For more information on Killer Mike, click here.

Umi Chef Todd Dae Kulper whips up some fresh dishes: Todd Dae Kulper unites classic and modern Japanese flavors with two decades of experience as a sushi chef. At Umi, he creates an assortment of sashimi, nigiri and specialty rolls as well as a selection of "aburi" or slightly cooked sushi-grade fish, hot items such as black cod miso and smoked duck breast tataki, and desserts like the "donut touch my donut." For more information click here.

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month: Radio personality Beasy Baybie explains the four "S's" of preventing teen dating violence:

SHOW teens what healthy relationships look like. SHARE good communication techniques. SUGGEST effective ways to manage feelings. SPEND time with your teen and their partner to help navigate difficult spaces.

Keep up with Beasy on air 7 to 10 p.m. on MAJIC 107.5/97.5



