Good Day Atlanta viewer information: February 27, 2025

BBQ Week: Hudson's Hickory House in Douglasville:

The year was 1971: Richard Nixon was President of the United States, Three Dog Night topped the charts with "Joy to the World," and Baltimore defeated Dallas in Super Bowl V.

Oh, and in Douglasville, Georgia, Buford Hudson decided to open a BBQ restaurant, even though everyone around him said the establishment just wouldn’t last.

54 years later, Hudson's Hickory House is a wildly popular local hangout, serving up smoked meats, certified Angus beef steaks, and specialties including fried green beans six days a week. And with that kind of legacy, there’s no way we could leave them off the list for our first-ever Good Day Atlanta BBQ week.

This morning, we spent a few hours at Hudson's Hickory House, which is still owned and operated by the Hudson family. Buford’s son Scot grew up in the restaurant and serves as CEO, and Scot’s daughter Elena is now COO. The Hudsons say theirs is the oldest full-service restaurant still operating in Douglas County, and they intend to keep that delicious legacy alive by doing what they do best: barbecuing!

Hudson's Hickory House is located at 12515 Veterans Memorial Highway in Douglasville, and it’s open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays. To check out the menu, click here.

