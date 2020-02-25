Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: February 25, 2020

Carson Kitchen

Chef Cory Harwell and from Carson Kitchen visit Good Day Atlanta to share their Bacon Jam recipe. The restaurant just opened its second location in Alpharetta this month. The first location is in Las Vegas and was opened in 2014. For more on Carson Kitchen click here. You can find the Bacon Jam recipe below.

Bacon Jam

Ingredients

16 oz. Slabbed Bacon

5.5 oz. Yellow Onion, Chopped

3 Cloves Garlic, Roughly Chopped

3 oz. Jalapeños, Chopped with Seeds

1 Cup Sherry Vinegar

3 oz. Brown Sugar

2 oz. Havarti Cheese, Sliced

10 oz. French Baguette, Cut Into ½ Inch Slices

To Taste Salt & Pepper

1 tsp Chili Flakes (Optional)

METHOD

Preheat oven until 350º F. Bake bacon until well done. Reserve bacon fat.

Heat reserved bacon fat in a large pan and caramelize yellow onion and jalapenos. Add garlic cloves last. Cook 7 minutes total.

In food processor, transfer caramelized onions and jalapeños and puree until smooth. Add bacon, pulse once.

Return puree back to large pan. Add sherry vinegar. Reduce until almost dry.

Stir in brown sugar, cooking until sugar is completely dissolved. Strain off excess fat.

Adjust with salt and pepper if needed.

If not enough heat, add 1 teaspoon of additional chili flakes.

Transfer jam to a small, shallow cast iron serving dish. Suggested serving dish or similar: https://www.lodgemfg.com/heat-treated-cast-iron-rectangular-mini-server

Slice 2 oz. of Havarti cheese, place in middle of jam and melt in oven for approximately 5 minutes.

Slice baguette into ½ inch slices and grill. Season with olive oil, salt and pepper.

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder

"A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder" tells the uproarious story of Monty Navarro, a distant heir to the D’Ysquith family fortune who sets out to jump the line of succession by any means necessary. All the while, he’s got to juggle his mistress (she’s after more than just love), his fiancée (she’s his cousin but who’s keeping track?) and the constant threat of landing behind bars! Of course, it will all be worth it if he can slay his way to his inheritance… and be done in time for tea.

Lead actor Googie Uterhardt visited Good Day Atlanta to discuss his role and more about the play. The play will be performed at the City Springs Theater in Alpharetta. For ticket information click here.

Louisiana Bistreaux

Chef Tristan Cabrera of Louisiana Bistreaux stops by Good Day Atlanta to prepare the restaurant's “Crawtator Grouper” dish. Chef Cabrera also talked about the Mardi Gras event happening at all locations today. For more information on Lousiana Bistreaux and their Mardi Gras event click here.

BET Presents "Twenties"

In a first for the BET network, the eight-episode series follows the adventures of a queer black girl named Hattie, played by newcomer Jonica T. Gibbs in her first role as a lead, and her two best friends, Marie, played by Christina Elmore, and Nia, played by Gabrielle Graham, as they chase their dreams and live life in their twenties.

The “Twenties” series is executive produced by Lena Waithe, Susan Fales-Hill, who will also serve as co-showrunner, Rishi Rajani, and Andrew Coles.

The show premieres March 4 on BET at 10 p.m. To check out a trailer of the show click here.

