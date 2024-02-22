Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Feb. 22, 2024

Here are the special guests and segments featured on Good Day Atlanta on Thursday:

Duluth’s Gas South Arena will host the Jurassic World Live Tour:

You’ve seen Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard face off against history’s most powerful dinosaurs. But are you and your family brave enough to do the same thing this weekend?

Duluth’s Gas South Arena will host the "Jurassic World Live Tour" starting tomorrow through Sunday, filling the venue with life-sized dinosaurs, high-tech projections, and the film’s thrilling score.

Creators say the tour is a family-friend immersive experience, using the "Jurassic World" trilogy as the starting point for a totally new live adventure — in other words, they say it’s like watching a new "Jurassic World" movie unfold right before your eyes and under the same roof. And there’s a reason "Jurassic World Live Tour" is being staged in an arena: creators say fans will see two dozen film-quality dinosaurs, including a T-Rex and Blue, the famous velociraptor.

Showtimes for "Jurassic World Live Tour" are 7:30 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday — for ticket information, click here. All tickets include access to the pre-show experience, which means guests may arrive an hour early to see the dinosaurs and vehicles up close. Gas South Arena is located at 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth.

We’re still two days away from the big dino-invasion here in Metro Atlanta, but we just couldn’t wait to get some face-time with Hollywood’s literal biggest stars! Click the video player in this article to check out our morning at Gas South Arena, learning more about this unique experience from its creators and performers.

Pinky Cole Hayes talks new event series "American Sesh": Pinky Cole Hayes is the executive producer of her celebrated event series American Sesh, where she handpicks celebrities, creatives, and entrepreneurs for the ultimate roundtable experience. The purpose of American Sesh is to provide a one-of-a-kind entrepreneurial roundtable experience that will spark innovation, creativity, growth, and relationship building The goal of American Sesh is to provide a unique opportunity for sharing, learning, and growing from a collaborative exchange. Event attendees will walk away understanding that your mind is your current and gain knowledge on scaling their business to billion-dollar brands. The objective of American Sesh is to close the generational wealth gap by providing entrepreneurs with tools necessary to successfully scale, market, and brand their business. The other objective is to build a community of entrepreneurs that will share resources, ideas, and knowledge, further driving global entrepreneurial power.

Van Lathan Jr. will be the keynote speaker at RIDECon: Van Lathan is the co-host of the Ringer's "Higher Learning" podcast and is best known as a former co-host and senior producer on "TMZ Live." He is the executive producer for "Two Distant Strangers," the 2021 Academy Award winner for best live action short film. He lives in Los Angeles. He'll be in Atlanta as the keynote speaker for Black Creatives for RIDECon. For more information click here

"Lil Meech" and Cynthia Bailey talk "BMF" season 3: "BMF" continues the storyline of the inspiring true legends of brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory (Da’Vinchi), who fostered one of the most influential crime families in the country known as, Black Mafia Family. We parachute into the early 90s in season 3 with Meech moving to Atlanta, where he hopes to build upon the BMF empire in the south that he and Terry fostered in Detroit and rise to the top of the Atlanta drug scene. At the same time, Terry remains in the "D" to handle business. Charles Flenory (Russell Hornsby) and Lucille Flenory’s (Michole Briana White) marriage remains on the rocks, and Detective Bryant (Steve Harris) and Detective Jin (Kelly Hu) return as partners often on opposite sides of the law who find common ground in their determination to take down BMF. Additionally, season 3 includes special guest stars recurring throughout the season who cross paths with Meech and Terry in this next phase of their journey.

Skye Estroff The trend of "nostalgic desserts" and where to find these treats around Atlanta: Keep up with Skye on social media @Skye.Estroff