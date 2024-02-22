Duluth’s Gas South Arena prepares for a 'Jurassic' takeover

You’ve seen Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard face off against history’s most powerful dinosaurs. But are you and your family brave enough to do the same thing this weekend?

Duluth’s Gas South Arena will host the "Jurassic World Live Tour" starting tomorrow through Sunday, filling the venue with life-sized dinosaurs, high-tech projections, and the film’s thrilling score.

Creators say the tour is a family-friend immersive experience, using the "Jurassic World" trilogy as the starting point for a totally new live adventure — in other words, they say it’s like watching a new "Jurassic World" movie unfold right before your eyes and under the same roof. And there’s a reason "Jurassic World Live Tour" is being staged in an arena: creators say fans will see two dozen film-quality dinosaurs, including a T-Rex and Blue, the famous velociraptor.

Showtimes for "Jurassic World Live Tour" are 7:30 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday — for ticket information, click here. All tickets include access to the pre-show experience, which means guests may arrive an hour early to see the dinosaurs and vehicles up close. Gas South Arena is located at 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth.

We’re still two days away from the big dino-invasion here in Metro Atlanta, but we just couldn’t wait to get some face-time with Hollywood’s literal biggest stars! Click the video player in this article to check out our morning at Gas South Arena, learning more about this unique experience from its creators and performers

