Good Day Atlanta viewer information: February 15, 2023

Robin Thicke talks new season of "The Masked Singer": TV’s favorite guessing game returns with all-new singers, all-new themed episodes and the "Champion of the Masked Singer" style competition. Every episode features sudden elimination and double unmaskings, but there is a new twist entering the competition this season: for the first time ever, panelists will have the opportunity to save a singer from looming elimination with the "Ding Dong Keep it On" Bell. Who will be revealed, and who will reign supreme? Play along with host Nick Cannon and celebrity panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. Three celebrities will perform in the all-new "Season 9 Premiere" Season Nine episode of The Masked Singer airing tonight at 8 on FOX 5.

Kenny Leon brings acclaimed "A Soldier’s Play" to Atlanta:

"I’ve done, what, 15 Broadway plays to date? And nothing comes close to this. Well, maybe they all come close, but this at the top of the heap!"

Big words from Tony Award-winning director Kenny Leon, who’s talking about his acclaimed 2020 production of "A Soldier’s Play." The searing drama — written by Charles Fuller, who won a Pulitzer Prize for it in 1982 — centers on the murder of a Black Sergeant on a Louisiana army base.

Leon’s Broadway production starred Blair Underwood and David Alan Grier and won a pair of Tony Awards — but the run was cut short by the onset of the pandemic.

Says Leon, "Folks kept saying, ‘That was such a great production…and there’s so many people that want to see it.’ So, rather than try to remount it for Broadway, why not take it to the people and all these wonderful cities across country?"

And so, "A Soldier’s Play" is now on tour, with a scheduled stop at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre from March 28 through April 2. The tour is headlined by Broadway greats Norm Lewis and Eugene Lee.

"We were at the Kennedy Center for five weeks and sold out there," says Leon. "Went to Philly…we’re going to go to Chicago, we’re going to L.A. But the most important place is my home: Atlanta, Georgia! The Fabulous Fox!"

Asked about his time here in Atlanta, Leon says, "I’m very grateful and thankful to the Atlanta community for actually letting me cut my teeth as an artist here. Long before I won a Tony Award, before I was nominated for Emmys, I was in Atlanta, in the theatre scene…to come home and see the growth in the community, see the artists in the community, see what they’re doing, I take a sense of pride in that and to know that I was part of that."

For more information on A Soldier’s Play and to purchase tickets, click here.

Young local actor talks upcoming roles, Atlanta Falcons and more: Kal-El White is an Atlanta actor and avid Falcons fan. His current film, "A Thousand and One" which just won Sundance and is a regular on two TV shows "Johnsons" and "Wonder Years" as well as having four films coming out this year. "A Thousand and One" follows a struggling but unapologetically mom living on her own terms. Inez is moving from shelter to shelter in mid-1990s New York City. With her 6-year-old son Terry in foster care and unable to leave him again, she kidnaps him so they can build their life together. As the years go by, their family grows and Terry becomes a smart yet quiet teenager, but the secret that has defined their lives threatens to destroy the home they have so improbably built. The film is set to release in theaters March 31.

Rock Hall of Fame singer Little Anthony talks new Anthology PBS Special: Jerome Anthony "Little Anthony" Gourdine, who was noted for his high-pitched voice. In addition to Collins and Gourdine, the original Imperials included Ernest Wright, Glouster "Nate" Rogers, and Tracey Lord, the last two of whom were subsequently replaced by Sammy Strain. The group was one of the very few doo-wop groups to enjoy sustained success on the R&B and pop charts throughout the 1960s. They were inducted into the Rocka and Roll Hall of Fame on April 4, 2009,[1] 23 years after the group's first year of eligibility for induction.

Director Muta'Ali talks upcoming documentary Cassius X: Becoming Ali: In celebration of Black History Month, Smithsonian Channel premieres the new two-hour documentary Cassius X: Becoming Ali" which examines the transformation of Cassius Clay into international boxing icon and activist, Muhammad Ali, as he risks everything for his new religion while approaching the biggest fight of his life. You can catch it on the Smithsonian Channel Monday Feb. 20

Beasy Babie gives some motivational words on self-love: She explains the importance of Self Love, what it means, and a few notes on how we can go about loving ourselves more. Catch Beasy weekday evenings on Majic 107.5/97.5. Follow her on Instagram @BeasyBabie

