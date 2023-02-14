Good Day Atlanta viewer information: February 14, 2023

The Blind Pig Parlour Bar Buckhead speakeasy has a Valentine’s Day-themed pop-up experience, called The Blind Cupid:

Yes, we’re aware that the whole idea of a "speakeasy" is that it’s shrouded in secrecy.

But when a place is as good as The Blind Pig Parlour Bar, we just can’t keep our mouths shut!

This morning, we stopped by the Buckhead speakeasy to check out its Valentine’s Day-themed pop-up experience, called The Blind Cupid. You want a romantic, intimate spot to spend the most romantic evening of the year? The Blind Cupid is it. There are hearts and flowers and pink and purple lights on just about every square inch of the place, not to mention a lineup of food and cocktails that’s easy to fall in love with.

So, what’s on the menu? You’ll find sharable plates including steak and chicken skewers, bacon-wrapped shrimp, and cremini and shiitake mushroom bruschetta with Boursin cheese. Need a little extra sweetness in your date night? Check out the chocolate-covered strawberries, house-made beignets, and lemon cookies. Behind the bar, mixologists are shaking up a selection including the Some Like It Hot (which includes red jalapeño-infused Bacardi) and the Love You a Latte (with XXI Martini Espresso and Green Chartreuse).

Even though we’re supposed to keep it a secret, here’s what you need to know to visit The Bling Pig: the establishment opens at 5:00 p.m. every evening through March 4th, and is located at 128 East Andrews Drive Northeast in Atlanta. Reservations are strongly recommended.

For more information on The Blind Pig Parlour Bar and The Blind Cupid, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning inside this romantic hidden gem!

Psychotherapist and author Angela Buttimer shares strategies to nurture and nourish your relationship": Angela has dedicated the last two decades to counseling and coaching executives, stressed-out employees, and others around mindfulness and reducing stress, so that they may feel, and thus perform, at their best. She has developed and delivered numerous programs around her mission and message of mindfulness and living well, personally and professionally, to various audiences including corporations, conferences, and TEDx.

"The Food That Built America" returns for fourth season: History Channel’s popular nonfiction series will satisfy viewers’ appetites by sharing the origin stories of a new group of bold pioneers behind America’s most iconic food empires. Food brands like Oscar Mayer™, Starbucks® and Chick-fil-A® are now household names, but before they were brands, they were started by brilliant – sometimes ruthless – visionaries who revolutionized food and changed the landscape of America forever. The first episode will explore "Breakfast That Pops" and feature well-known items including: Country Squares, Pop-Tarts, Eggo Waffles, Fruity Pebbles and Fruit Loops.

Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr, and Adelin Gasana discuss documentary "Bo Legs:" Arrington Jr. just created a documentary for his father titled "Bo Legs" which won Best Feature Film at this year's Atlanta Black Film Festival, as well as awards at film festivals all across the country this past year. The premise of the documentary is that of his father, who was the first African-American City Council president, as well as the longest-serving CCP in the City of Atlanta. He was also responsible for bringing Muhammed Ali to Atlanta to fight in his first fight after retirement. The doc features interviews from Congressman Kwanza Hall, Gov. Roy Barnes, Mayors Shirley Franklin, Andrew Young, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Kasim Reed, and more. Currently the film is currently screening on Delta Airlines flights and will be available on Apple TV, Amazon Prime, Google, Vudu, and Fandango on Jan. 15.

Angie Stone talks new single "Kiss You": The song contains interpolation of 'I Miss You' performed by Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes. "Kiss You" was inspired by newlywed Angie Stone's semi-addiction to her husband's loving kiss. "This song is a nod to all the lovers in the world, whether you're sitting at your local sports game on the Kiss Cam or cuddled up at home kissing that special someone from head to toe, kissing is pretty much everyone’s preferred display of affection," mentions Angie.

Ally Lynn gives some last minute ideas for Valentine's Day: Click the video player to hear her suggestions. Follow her on social media @HeyAllyLynn