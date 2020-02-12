Good Day Atlanta viewer information February 12, 2020

Brunching with “Dolly” at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre: She’s the Great Lady of the American Theatre, a fictional icon for whom men in tuxedoes line up to serenade and audiences stand up to applaud. And now that Dolly Gallagher Levi is back in Atlanta where she belongs, it’s only appropriate that we wine and dine her at one of the Fox Theatre's Marquee Club.

The national touring production of Broadway’s Hello, Dolly! is parading into Atlanta’s Fox Theatre this week, with performances continuing through Sunday, February 16th. Taking on the title role in the classic musical (and following in the footsteps of Carol Channing and Bette Midler, both of whom won Tony Awards for the role) is three-time Tony nominee Carolee Carmello, known for her performances on Broadway in shows including Parade, Lestat, and Scandalous. This isn’t the first time Carmello has worked in Atlanta; she was previously seen in the world premiere of Tuck Everlasting at the Alliance Theatre in 2015, a musical which moved to Broadway the following year.

The title character in Hello, Dolly! is, of course, a matchmaker — and to sit down and interview the woman playing her, we needed to find a romantic setting that Dolly herself would approve of. That led us straight to The Marquee Club presented by Lexus, a 10,000-square foot space which offers guests cocktails, gourmet bites, and quick entry into the adjoining Fox Theatre.

Now that we’ve given Dolly the love she deserves, audiences can do the same at the Fox Theatre. Show times are at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 8:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. There are also matinee performances on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and Sunday at 1:00 p.m. Tickets start at $35 and are available for purchase online here.

Bruce Greenwood from "The Resident" on FOX stops by Good Day Atlanta: He stars as surgeon doctor Randolph Bell on the medical drama "The Resident." His movies include "The Post," "Double Jeopardy" and "Star Trek." Bruce Greenwood stops by Good Day Atlanta to talk about next week's episode of "The Resident." He also talked about working with Jane Leeves his costar on "The Resident" on the play "Love Letters" put on by The Rennisance Project Theatre Company. It will take place February 15, 2020 at the Greater Traveler's Rest Baptist Church in Decatur, Georgia. For more information on "The Resident," click here. For more information on how you can attend "Love Letters" click here.

Lolita Snipes' "Head Over Heels" theatrical production: A theatrical production promises to wow it's audience with a visually stunning and muscially powerful play. Lolita Snipes' " Head Over Heels" is a comedy that takes you on a journey when a family takes matters into their own hands after their loved one falls in love with a smooth talking bad boy. HBO Comedian Tony tone and award winning actress and singer Chandra Currelley stop by Good Day Atlanta to preview the star studded show. For more information on how you can see Lolita Snipes' "Head Over Heels" click here.

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.

Skype interview with Jarard J from Majic 107.5 and 97.5. For more information on Jarard J click here.