Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Feb. 11, 2021

Singing doctors’ new music speaks straight to the "heart":

It is, perhaps, one of the most memorable moments from 2020: two surgeons, in full medical gear, performing John Lennon’s "Imagine."

"I think for people to see two physicians, or two healthcare workers in general, providing this message of hope, especially during the pandemic, I think it resonated with people," says Dr. William Robinson.

And did it, ever.

Following their viral videos, Robinson and Dr. Elvis Francois became internationally known as "The Singing Surgeons" — and now, they’re back at it, teaming up with Lipton for the release of a four-track EP called "Put a Little Love in Your Heart". The goal of the project is to remind listeners about the importance of heart health.

"Heart disease, whether that be high cholesterol, high blood pressure, or just general diseases of the heart, are the number one causes of mortality in the United States," Robinson says. "So, for Elvis and I, if we can do something on our end to help enlighten, teach, inspire people who enjoy listening to us about what they can do for their heart health and their health overall, yeah, that's a no-brainer."

Each of the project’s four tracks features the word ‘heart’ in the title; with so many classics from which to choose, Francois says narrowing down the list was perhaps the greatest challenge.

"I think on face value, when we initially thought about the project, I was like, 'Oh great, yeah, we'll make a collection of songs to inspire people to take care of their own heart.' And then when you look at the list, you're like, 'This is quite a task!' But, when we finally whittled it down to the four, I was very happy with the body of work, so, hopefully people will get to enjoy it."

The doctors — both orthopedic surgeons — began making music together at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota; now, Dr. Robinson is living and working in Philadelphia and Dr. Elvis is in Boston.

To stream or download "Put a Little Love in Your Heart," click here. In honor of the release, Lipton plans to make a donation to the American Heart Association.

Thriller "Adverse" get theatre release in metro Atlanta:

Thomas Nicholas does double duty on the new thriller "Adverse," serving as both star and producer. And on-screen, he’s in for a very bumpy ride.

"My character Ethan has a questionable past," says Nicholas, speaking to Good Day Atlanta via Zoom recently. "He discovers that his younger sister is in debt to some very dangerous people … so, he does whatever it takes to help his little sister."

"Adverse" also stars Oscar-nominee Mickey Rourke, Lou Diamond Phillips, Sean Astin, and Penelope Ann Miller, and was written and directed by Brian Metcalf. Nicholas says working with the high-powered cast was an exciting experience, especially facing off against Rourke as the crime boss behind his sister’s kidnapping.

"You know, he is very, very talented, and that can be intimidating," says Nicholas with a laugh. "I was very thankful for the weeks of preparation, really, like six weeks of rehearsals that I had developing the character of Ethan, so that I was one-tenth prepared to face Mickey Rourke!"

"Adverse" will roll out digitally and on DVD through Lionsgate next month, but production company Black Jellybeans Productions will release the film in select theatres this weekend — including at Marietta’s Studio Movie Grill. With so much uncertainly still surrounding film releases, star and producer Nicholas says he’s thrilled to get a shot at the big screen.

"Obviously, everyone's got to play it a little differently," he says. "And so, we obviously don't want anyone to make a decision to go see the film if they don't feel comfortable. But some people are already kind of out, and some people are already vaccinated. So, I'm excited that we also get to be in theatres, because there's nothing like watching a movie on the big screen."

Celebrate Galentine's Day with Lisa Washington:

Valentine's Day is just a few days away. And while many of us plan to celebrate with that special someone, some will get together with their best gals for Galentine's Day. Nutrition and Wellness Coach Lisa Washington joins us live to show us how to make a sweet treat for the occasion.

For more information on Lisa Washington follow her on Instagram @lifelisawashington.

Galentine's Day Pancake Sundaes

Ingredients

1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 tablespoon sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 large eggs

1 1/4 cup whole milk

4 tablespoons melted butter

Toppings: Greek Yogurt, Ice Cream, Sprinkles, Chocolate Chips, Berries, Nutella, Chocolate Syrup, let your imagination run wild.

Directions