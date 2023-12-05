Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Dec. 5, 2023

Broadway classic "Annie" shines at the Fox Theatre this week: Just in time for the holidays, Broadway’s biggest little beacon of hope is back — and even mean Miss Hannigan can't stop Annie from brightening the season here in Atlanta.

The national tour of "Annie" opens at the Fox Theatre Tuesday night and runs through Dec. 10, bringing the Tony Award-winning musical to the stage in an all-new production directed by Jenn Thompson (who, by the way, appeared as Pepper during the original Broadway run!).

If you’ve never seen "Annie" on the stage, you’ve likely at least seen one of the famous film versions; the musical tells the story of an optimistic orphan and her dog Sandy, and their incredible journey from "hard knock life" to spending Christmas with a billionaire business executive. Along the way, the memorable cast of characters sings some of the most iconic songs in musical theater history, from "It’s a Hard Knock Life" to "You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile" to the pop culture anthem "Tomorrow."

The current tour features Rainier (Rainey) Treviño as the title character, Stefanie Londino as the villainous Miss Hannigan, and Christopher Swan as Oliver "Daddy" Warbucks. Here in Atlanta, the show is part of the 2023-2024 Broadway in Atlanta season, which will continue with Aladdin in January and then the highly-anticipated return of Hamilton.

Showtimes for "Annie" are 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 8 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets range from $35 to $159 and are available for purchase here.

Holiday Wreath Workshop with Abbey Glass and Noel Craft, the founder and creative director of The Crafted Company: The Crafted Company is excited to be hosting a Holiday Wreath Workshop with Abbey Glass, located in the heart of Buckhead Atlanta! We will spend an evening creating a beautiful wreath filled with all of your favorite holiday greens, berries, and of course, the dried bits + bobs! Cocktails and light bites will be served. To purchase a ticket click here.

Fire protection engineer Eddie Farrow from Telgian Engineering and Consulting gives holiday fire safety tips: Every year, news reports are filled with stories of Christmas tree fires or holiday decorations that lead to home fires, property damage, and tragically, sometimes loss of life. As we approach Thanksgiving, let’s focus on fire safety and holiday decorating… keeping people safe this holiday season. The best line of defense against a holiday fire is a strong offense. Today’s houses burn more quickly than ever before, and textiles are more flammable. In as little as 30 seconds, a small flame can turn into a major fire. The average home can be engulfed in flames in mere minutes. Most commercial properties are required to be inspected regularly for fire safety protocols, but private homes are not. The holiday season and winter months are when most home fires occur.

Shawn Brown of Cheesecaked decorates holiday treats with Good Day Atlanta: It's that time of year when we don't eat as healthily and don't feel bad about it. Shawn Brown, owner of Cheesecaked, visits the ladies to help decorate some holiday treats to get you in the spirit. For more on Cheesecaked follow them @Cheesecaked

Christal Jordan has the latest in entertainment news: Fans seem to believe Ashanti and Nelly are expecting after a video that went viral. And fans of Offset and Cardi B seem to think there may be trouble in paradise. Christal Jordan has the details.