Good Day Atlanta viewer information December 24, 2020

Metro Atlanta Motown legend reflects on holiday hits: Whether it’s Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross and The Supremes, or Marvin Gaye, chances are your holiday playlist includes a few cuts recorded at Motown Records. And that means a Metro Atlanta woman is also part of your seasonal soundtrack, since she sang background on just about every classic track recorded at the famed Detroit-based label.

Louvain Demps -- along with Jackie Hicks and Marlene Barrow — was a member of The Andantes, the singing trio which became an indispensable part of the Motown sound. Throughout the 1960s, the group sweetened the tracks of thousands of recordings with their stunning harmonies, including the label’s famed holiday hits.

"It was actually in the summer," Demps explains of recording many of the holiday songs, although the singers managed to conjure up convincing Christmas spirit on perennial favorites like Stevie Wonder’s "What Christmas Means to Me" — a song that was recently back in the iTunes Holiday Top 20, more than 50 years after it was recorded.

"There were certain singers that would come into the studio that you really liked to work with, because they were quick and they were fun," says Demps. "I just always loved to be in the studio with Stevie."

Another one of the singer’s favorites is "Children’s Christmas Song," a 1965 holiday hit for The Supremes.

"We were in the studio, and the music came up and everything, and there was another group with us," remembers Demps. "It was the Contours, the guys who sang, ‘Do You Love Me.’ The bad boys of Motown! I think I liked this [song] so much because we were able to do something else with our voices, and we were sounding like kids."

Decades later, these classic recordings still echo through the air during this season — and for the Metro Atlanta resident and National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame inductee, they remain a source of true holiday joy.

"You know what? You get kind of absorbed, you know? You have your shopping cart and you’re going down there and there’s ten people behind you and you hear yourself and you stop and hold up the line. Oh, that’s fun!"

Avocado Crab Deviled Eggs

12 eggs

1/4 cup mayonnaise 1 avocado, peeled, pitted and pureed until smooth, about 1 cup 1/4 cup sweet relish

1/2 pound lump crab meat

1 lemon, zested and halved

Salt and pepper micro greens, for garnish

Place eggs in a large wide pot and cover with cold water by 1 inch. Bring to a boil over medium high heat; simmer 10 minutes. Drain and run under cold water until cool.

Peel and cut the eggs in half lengthwise. Carefully scoop out the yolks and place them in a bowl and place the egg white halves on a plate. Add mayo, relish, avocado, half the crab meat, and half the lemon juice to the egg yolks and mix until smooth, you should still have a thick creamy texture. If the mixture is too dry add more pureed avocado. Season with salt and pepper. Fill each egg half with filling, Top each egg with more crab meat and micro greens. Squeeze the remaining lemon half over each egg and top with lemon zest.

Yield: 12 servings

Active Time: 15 Minutes

Total Time: 25 Minutes

