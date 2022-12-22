Good Day Atlanta viewer information: December 22, 2022

Actress Nafessa Williams talks key role in Whitney Houston biopic:

You know the hit songs, and you know the voice. But how much do you really know about the life of the incomparable Whitney Houston?

Audiences are about to find out, thanks to the highly anticipated biopic "Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody," which opens in theaters nationwide this week.

The film stars Naomi Ackie as Houston, tracing the late singer’s rise from her childhood in New Jersey to her record-breaking career as a singer and actress. Along with highlighting the timeless music — including hits like "I Will Always Love You," "Saving All My Love For You," and "How Will I Know" — the film also delves into Houston’s personal relationship with longtime friend Robyn Crawford. "Black Lightning" star Nafessa Williams plays Crawford in the film.

"At the most purest level, they were friends," says Williams of Houston and Crawford. "At the core of it, they just really loved and adored each other and were very, very loyal to each other. I would say soulmates."

Williams says Crawford’s 2019 bestselling book "A Song for You: My Life with Whitney Houston" proved extremely helpful in preparing to play the real person on-screen.

"It was really all I had, because there’s not a lot of footage of Robyn," says Williams. "But I think not being able to find footage of her speaks to the character of who she was. She wasn’t trying to be in front of the camera. She played her part. And her part was always being right beside or behind Whitney, always making sure she was protecting her."

Atlanta’s Urban Tree Cidery gets "Rockin’" for the holidays:

When we first visited back in 2016, Maria and Tim Resuta had just begun "putting down roots" as the owners of Atlanta’s UrbanTree Cidery. Now, we’re happy to report their business has blossomed over the past six years, with fans across the country ordering the locally-made selection of flagship and seasonal ciders.

This morning, we made a return visit to UrbanTree Cidery, which has transformed into a holiday-themed destination the owners are calling "Rockin’ Around the UrbanTree." Surrounded by an explosion of decorations that would make Brenda Lee beam with delight, the UrbanTree team has been celebrating the season with games, music, karaoke, and — of course — specially-created Christmas cocktails. "Rockin’ Around the UrbanTree" will remain open through Jan. 8, and hours are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sunday (the Cidery will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day).

As we learned during that first visit in 2016, the Resutas were initially interested in the wine business, but turned their attentions to cider based on the quality of the apples available in North Georgia. Flagship ciders include the award-winning favorites Sweet Heat Haze, Harvest Apple, and Wild On Cherry — and the business also crafts season offerings including a Pumpkin Spice cider and the Bourbon Barrel Buzz.

UrbanTree Cidery is located at 1465 Howell Mill Road Northwest in Atlanta. For more information on the business, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning rockin’ — and tastin’ — at UrbanTree!

Jacquees talks new album "Sincerely For You": The album is executive produced by Atlanta artist "Future." and is available on all streaming platforms right now. He's also hosting a toy drive at Primertime Barbershop Thursda. Its address is 2735 Wesley Chapel Rd. It'll start at 12 P.M. and is first come first serve.

Premadonna talks holiday recipes and more: Premadonna, the CEO and Founder of Premadonna Cooks, is getting ready for her busiest season yet - holiday season. Best known for being one of the first Black women to have her own line of kitchen appliances, seasons and cookbooks, Premadonna has caught the attention of Kim Kardashion, Cardi B, Khloe Kardashian and Rihanna who all use her products and kitchenware. Click here to order your supplies now.

Riley Cooper stars in Showtime’s "George and Tammy" as Jackie: "George & Tammy" is American drama television miniseries created by Abe Sylvia, directed by John Hillcoat, and starring Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon. The miniseries airs on Showtime on Sunday nights. Riley can also be seen on "The Equalizer" and "Tyler Perry's Young Dylan" on Nickelodeon.

Dexter Darden talks his starring role in Hulu’s upcoming holiday comedy "The Binge 2: It's a Wonderful Binge": In the soon-to-be classic holiday film, Dexter reprises his role as fan favorite character Hags that he originated in last year in the feature film "The Binge," opposite Vince Vaughn and Skyler Gisondo. Like the original, the sequel is set in a near future world where all drinking and drugs are banned except for one glorious day known as ‘The Binge’. This year, that day happens to miraculously land on Christmas. You can watch the trailer here.

Chadwick Boyd gives easy and tasty appetizers for the holiday season: Keep up with Chadwick on social media @ChadwickBoyd