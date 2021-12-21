Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: December 21, 2021

Not much time left to donate to Toys for Tots

We're just days away from Christmas and that means there's still time to help underprivileged kids have a wonderful holiday with a Toys for Tots donation.

Actress Michelle N. Carter on new film 'Mass'

'Mass' focuses on the aftermath of a violent tragedy that affects two couples in different ways. Michelle N. Carter is one of the stars and joins Good Day to discuss the film.

Former Falcons player Chris Draft raising awareness about lung cancer

Ten years ago, Chris Draft's wife lost her battle with Stage Four lung cancer. Now he and the White Ribbon Project are teaming up to raise awareness of the cancer across Georgia.

Pet of the Day from FurKids

Eric Clapton is a loveable leopard dog who likes to snuggle and swim. Sneaky Pete is a sweet tabby who loves to hang out on the couch.

