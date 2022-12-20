Good Day Atlanta viewer information: December 20, 2022

Retro toys rule at Marietta’s 2nd Chance Toys & Collectibles:

Just like "A Christmas Story’s" Ralphie and that Red Ryder BB gun, we all had that one toy we desperately hoped would be under the Christmas tree. What was yours? A G.I. Joe action figure? Or maybe the latest Barbie?

Well, whatever that "must-have" toy might have been, there’s a strong chance it’s now sitting on a shelf inside Marietta’s 2nd Chance Toys & Collectibles.

Owned by father and son duo David and Chance Sadler, 2nd Chance Toys & Collectibles is exactly what you think it is: a shop absolutely packed with an ever-evolving selection of new and vintage toys. From the original Kenner "Star Wars" action figures of the late 1970s to today’s wildly popular Funko Pops!, the Sadlers keep loyal fans happy by stocking the shelves with some of the most sought-after collectibles in the world today. The shop has been featured on several popular YouTube channels and has hosted fan groups and celebrities (including, recently, professional wrestler and musician Brody King).

Now, we can tell you all about 2nd Chance Toys & Collectibles here in this article, but it’s really one of those places you need to see to believe. So, we spent the morning there on Good Day Atlanta, exploring the inventory and chatting with the Sadlers about their mission to keep the legacy of classic toys alive. To check it out, click the video player in this article.

2nd Chance Toys & Collectibles is located at 3372 Canton Road #124 in Marietta, and regular hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. For more information on the shop, click here.

Falcons & Emory Healthcare documentary to launch on YouTube: Over the past decade, the NFL, Players and Alumni Association have increased focus and investment in player health. Greater awareness paired with rapidly evolving approaches to health and wellness have led the NFL to implement programs to improve the safety of current players and to support former players with health issues they are experiencing in retirement. Emory Healthcare became the official team healthcare provider of the Atlanta Falcons in 2017. In 2019, the two organizations elevated their partnership to bring major health and wellness initiatives to the Atlanta community, including research new technologies at Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center at Flowery Branch. Dr. Scott Boden, chair of Orthopaedics at Emory University School of Medicine, discuss the documentary and the health and wellness challenges players face after retirement. Watch the documentary here.

Expert Angie Boy talks digital and internet safety: Many of this year's hottest tech gifts for kids (e.g., virtual reality headsets, video game consoles, smartwatches and wireless headphones) come with some safety risks. While there are some proven benefits to kids using technology, such as connection, self-expression, and healthy entertainment that promotes happiness and support, the risks and harms remain staggering. Algorithms in apps such as YouTube and TikTok have been engineered to promote clicks based on recent searches in a way that leads kids to videos with explicit/sexual lyrics, dangerous situations, access to pornography, etc.

Erica Dias gives seven holiday items under $50: We're less than a week away from Christmas, and you may still have some last minute gifts to get. Erica Dias has some ideas for both men and women. Keep up with her on social media @TheBfirmPR

Chef Rodney Smith of 5Church demos a holiday recipe from the restaurant's menu: It's the most wonderful time of the year, and 5Church has some options for you to be able to enjoy both. Chef Rodney Smith visits the Good Day Kitchen to demo the Midtown location's Seared Duck recipe. For more information on 5Church, its menu and different locations click here.

Fikile Mthwalo talks about finding love relating to her role in "About Fate": Fikile returns to the big screen with her breakout role in the rom-com "About Fate." Acting alongside Emma Roberts and Thomas Mann, Fikile co-stars in this film about two people who accidentally meet each other in a wild twist of events. On New Year's Eve, fate puts them in each other's paths to where they eventually fall in love. Playing Dana, she puts on her match-making hat and advises Emma Roberts’ character to pursue Thomas Mann. Watch the trailer here.

Christal Jordan talks the latest in entertainment news: To keep up with Christal follow her on social media @EnchantedPR