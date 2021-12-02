Good Day Atlanta viewer information: December 2, 2021

Sandy Springs adds a little "Sparkle" to the season:

Lots of cities put up lights and trees and tinsel this time of year — but nobody "sparkles" during the holiday season quite like Sandy Springs.

Sparkle Sandy Springs is the metro Atlanta city’s glittering kick-off to the holiday season, and it’s happening this Sunday, Dec. 5 around City Springs. Preparations begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, when the roads around City Springs are closed off to vehicle traffic; festivities begin an hour later, with the opening of the Sparkle Holiday Gift Market and the arrival of a variety of food trucks — both along Blue Stone Road — and a holiday concert on the Green. Then, at 5:30 p.m., the Sparkle Sandy Springs Parade steps off, followed by a menorah lighting at 6:15 p.m. and tree lighting five minutes later.

The Sparkle Holiday Gift Market will remain open through 7 p.m., featuring dozens of vendors selling unique, handmade goods. Included in the lineup this year are artists selling pottery, jewelry, leather bags and goods, clothing, and even gifts for pets!

Sunday’s event is also the official debut of this year’s Sparkle Village, the collection of mini-homes around the City Green, each decorated by a local business, nonprofit, school, or church. The homes remain on display through January 1st, and are a popular destination for those taking holiday photos!

So, ready for a little Sparkle in your holiday season? A full schedule of events can be found here — and click the video player to check out our morning in Sandy Springs, getting a preview of this year’s big event!

Reagan To, the voice of "Squid Game's" Doll talks about the success of the series and more:

Squid Game has officially broken records, becoming Netflix's biggest series launch by reaching more than 111 million viewers. Reagan To is no stranger to the small screen as she has multiple credits including skits on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" as a lead alongside big stars such as Channing Tatum, Rami Malek, Lena Waithe and Guillermo Rodriguez. Thanks to Reagan’s endearing personality, she is quickly building a dedicated fanbase on social media including a TikTok with over 528,000 likes and over 33,000 followers as well as Instagram. In a testament to the impact of her "Squid Game" role in popular culture, her recent video with Young Hollywood host Joely Live went viral on TikTok racking up over 13 million views to date. "Squid Game" is streaming on Netflix now.

Brian McKnight talks about his latest single, and upcoming shows in Atlanta:

Brian McKnight has been in the music business for 30 years. He's celebrating that milestone and his new single, "Faithfully" with a show at City Winery Atlanta. You can catch him live on Dec. 8 and 9. Get tickets here.

Vivica A. Fox and Columbus Short talk the third installment of "True to the Game":

Based on the original New York Times bestseller by Teri Woods, Quadir, who was thought to be dead, turns out to be Gena's savior. He gives Gena 72 hours to check on her family in Philadelphia, but the feds are closing in. The pair have to escape havoc before they can have a new life together. The film opens in theaters nationwide on Friday, Dec. 3. Watch the trailer here.

Erica Key joins us from the popular food blog "Eating With Erica" joins us for a discussion on holiday cookies: Erica Key researches local restaurants and bakeries sending holiday cookies. For more information on Erica Key click here.

Pet of the day from PAWS Atlanta: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.