Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Dec.17, 2025

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta on Dec. 17, 2025:

Signia by Hilton ATL holiday bar: This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we went behind-the-scenes at the 976-room hotel, which is directly linked to the Georgia World Congress Center via walkway and towers high above neighboring Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena. The talented team inside Signia by Hilton Atlanta has transformed the hotel into a glittering celebration of the holiday season, including turning the Lobby Bar into a Christmas hangout, with festive decor and themed cocktails (including the Kringle’s Kiss, a play on a candy cane martini.

Dr. Matt Voster of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta talks basketball injuries in kids and teens: Basketball season is in full swing, and injuries are piling up. Dr. Matt Voster from Children's Healthcare of Atlanta gives helpful information for parents to understand why these injuries occur, what to look out for and what to do if you suspect one may have happened.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: Backed by Netflix and The Obamas, the upcoming southern nori "All the Sinners Bleed" has already begun production in Metro Atlanta. Plus 'Tulsa King' needs actors to play sketchy pawn shop workers for a scene filming tomorrow. Our entertainment insider Tess Hammock will join us with those casting call announcements.

Affordable holiday looks for work and a night out with Nyssa Green: It's the time of year when there's hustle and bustle at work, and fun parties and events at night. Nyssa Green of the Green Room Agency shows us how to transform your work attire into fun and festive evening looks.

North Italia just kicked off Bar North Pole: It's a limited-time menu of festive cocktails and zero-proof drinks with ingredients like cranberry, cinnamon, pistachio cookies and mini marshmallows. Check out the menu here.

Kyle Santillian of The Morning Hustle gives entertainment headlines: Snoop Dogg announces his Holiday Halftime Party with Netflix and The Academy Awards short list has been revealed. Kyle Santillian has all the info. You can keep up with him and Lore'l weekday mornings from 6-10 am on HOT 1079.

Pet of the day: Atlanta Humane Society brings in Pebbles for adoption. To learn more information, click here.