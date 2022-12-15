Good Day Atlanta viewer information: December 15, 2022

SCAD grad stages original musical "Mother of God":

Millions of people sing her name in carols and hymns every Christmas season, but how many stop to ponder what life was like for Mary, mother of Christ?

Well, Atlanta-based performers and creators Christian Magby and Christian Albright did. And the result is "Mother of God."

"Mother of God" is an original, full-length musical currently playing to audiences at South Fulton’s Southwest Arts Center. Featuring a book and lyrics by Albright and music and lyrics by Magby, the musical premiered at the Atlanta Musical Theatre Festival back in 2017 and tells the story of Mary, whom the creators describe as "an ordinary woman facing extraordinary circumstances." The musical follows the central character’s life leading up to and following the birth of Christ, using original songs to bring a unique perspective to the oft-told story.

The creative team of Christian Magby and Christian Albright has been busy around Atlanta, most recently writing music and lyrics for "The Incredible Book Eating Boy" at Alliance Theatre. You may remember seeing Magby on Good Day Atlanta back in 2018, when we featured him during our piece on "Freaky Friday" at Horizon Theatre (he switched bodies with a certain feature reporter!) — since then, the SCAD graduate has also joined the cast of the CW series "The Flash" and appeared in the Oscar-nominated film "One Night in Miami."

"Mother of God" continues its run at the Southwest Arts Center through Friday, Dec. 23; for a link to show times and ticket information, click here. And click the video player in this article for a special sneak peek at this exciting new musical.

Michel Smith Boyd on his newest TV show "Luxe For Less": In "Luxe For Less," Michel Smith Boyd believes that everyone deserves luxury in spite of budget. The series follows Michel and his team as they work with homeowners who want "a yacht life on a pontoon budget," sharing clever budget hacks to achieve high-end looks for a fraction of the cost. The new series premiered Dec. 1 on HGTV, with new episodes airing every Thursday and available to stream on Discovery+.

Morris Chestnut and Malcolm D. Lee talk "The Best Man" series on Peacock: Based upon the eponymous Universal film franchise written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the series will catch up with the beloved cast as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance. It'll be available Dec. 22 on Peacock. Watch the trailer here.

Carrie Hadley is the owner and creative director of Indiehouse Modern Fragrance Bar: The locations are in Alpharetta and Midtown. As a perfumer, Hadley is an artist who is trained in depth, on the concepts of luxury fragrance aesthetics. She has a keen knowledge of a large variety of fragrance ingredients and their smells, She is able to distinguish each one alone or in combination with others. INDIEHOUSE is an "interactive" fragrance boutique with a custom mixing bar, DIY workshops, and Niche & Artist Fragrance Brands from around the world, Currently they have over 50 brands. The company sells Niche Imported Perfumes and Cologne brands from around the world that all adhere to the EU/IFRA standard. Carrie walked the Good Day team through picking their own signature scent. For more information on the location click here.

Final Draft talk being newly signed to Blackground Records and holiday music: Final Draft has over 1 million followers on their social media platforms and is known from "America’s Got Talent" and their many viral singing videos including their original music and tributes to artists that came before them that have amassed millions of likes, shares, and views. It is the Christmas season and Final Draft has released a three-song EP called "Singing for the Holidays" which includes one original and two classics. For more information on Final Draft click here.