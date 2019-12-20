Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: Dec. 20, 2019
TOYS FOR TOTS: Click here to donate
SAVING FOR HOME IMPROVEMENTS: FOX 5 I-Team's Dana Fowle talks with a personal investment advisor. Click here for more.
BOXER WIVES: Features the wives and girlfriends of some of the sport's most notable fighters.
CHEF GARRETT TECKMAR: For today's recipe from Crab404 in Atlanta, see below.
Lobster Rolls (serves 12)
- 3 whole poached lobster
- 1/4 cups whole unsalted butter
- 4 whole lemons
- 2 tsp salt
- 1 tsp pepper
- 12 king's Hawaiian rolls
- 1/4 chopped chives
- Poach lobster in boiling water for 7 minutes
- Remove all the meat from the tail and claws, and reserve to the side
- Now in medium saute pan melt the butter over medium heat. Add the lobster salt and pepper, and cook for about two minutes then remove from the heat
- For plating cut the rolls on the top like a mini hotdog bun. Put about 1 ounce of the lobster in each one. Garnish with chives and lemon wedges. Reserve the butter from the pan in a small bowl for dipping.