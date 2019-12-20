Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: Dec. 20, 2019

ATLANTA - Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 

TOYS FOR TOTS: Click here to donate

SAVING FOR HOME IMPROVEMENTS: FOX 5 I-Team's Dana Fowle talks with a personal investment advisor. Click here for more. 

BOXER WIVES: Features the wives and girlfriends of some of the sport's most notable fighters. 

CHEF GARRETT TECKMAR: For today's recipe from Crab404 in Atlanta, see below. 

Lobster Rolls (serves 12) 

  • 3 whole poached lobster
  • 1/4 cups whole unsalted butter 
  • 4 whole lemons
  • 2 tsp salt 
  • 1 tsp pepper
  • 12 king's Hawaiian rolls
  • 1/4 chopped chives
  1. Poach lobster in boiling water for 7 minutes 
  2. Remove all the meat from the tail and claws, and reserve to the side
  3. Now in medium saute pan melt the butter over medium heat. Add the lobster salt and pepper, and cook for about two minutes then remove from the heat 
  4. For plating cut the rolls on the top like a mini hotdog bun. Put about 1 ounce of the lobster in each one. Garnish with chives and lemon wedges. Reserve the butter from the pan in a small bowl for dipping.