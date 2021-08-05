Good Day Atlanta viewer information: August 5, 2021

Tito Jackson talks new album "Under Your Spell":

Back in the summer of 1971, Tito Jackson and his brothers were riding high with the hit song "Never Can Say Goodbye."

Prophetic, perhaps, since exactly 50 years later, the musician is saying "Hello, again" with his second solo album, titled "Under Your Spell".

"The most part of it was done during this pandemic," says Jackson. "And what a great time to do that, because no one could say ‘I’m one the road, I’m busy,’ or this or that. And everyone’s at home, and I know that, and they know that I know that!"

"Under Your Spell" — out Friday, Aug. 6 on CD, vinyl, and as a digital download — fulfills Jackson’s longtime dream of recording a blues album. The first single "Love One Another" features several celebrity guests, both on the track and in the music video.

"Family members as well as friends and other celebs; actors and actresses, celebs from all over the world," says the artist. "It’s a world message. Like I’ve always said, the message is stronger than the song."

Next up, spreading that message to fans across the country with a return to live performance.

"Absolutely, I will be hitting the road next year or maybe the latter part of this year, and looking forward to coming to Atlanta, Georgia."

For more information on "Under Your Spell" and to purchase the album, click here.

Making an even bigger mess at The Splatter Studio:

Back in February of 2020, the Good Day Atlanta feature team suited up in protective gear, strapped on some goggles, and unleashed our creativity in a gloriously messy way.

A lot has changed since then — but our urge to make something beautiful while also making a mess remains the same. So, guess what? We did it again!

This morning, we spent the morning checking out The Splatter Studio’s new and expanded space at Ponce City Market. Formerly known as The Splatter Room, the studio recently moved to a nearly 2,500-square-foot space in Ponce City Market featuring a dozen painting stations and large windows overlooking the Atlanta BeltLine.

So, what is The Splatter Studio exactly? Owned by Binders Art Supplies and Frames, it’s billed as a "contemporary action painting experience" and allows guests to release their pent-up creativity by splattering a canvas with as much paint as they want – think Jackson Pollock.

The studio provides the paint, brushes, paint guns, canvas and protective gear; one-hour sessions cost $55 per person and additional canvases are available starting at $12 each.

The Splatter Studio at Ponce City Market is located at 678 North Avenue Northeast; for more information on the experience, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning creating some true "mess"-terpieces!

Actress Alison Sweeney talks latest Chronicle Mystery:

You may recognize her from her years of acting on "Days of Our Lives" or the many movies on the Hallmark Channel. actress Alison Sweeney joins Good Day to talk about a new Hallmark Movies & Mysteries premiere where she will reunite with Cameron Mathison, Gabriel Hogan, and Barbara Niven for an all-new movie basked on Joanne Fluek's Hannah Swensen series. For more information click here.

Fried Oysters and Chargrilled Oysters at Esco Seafood:

It's National Oyster day and there are several ways to enjoy them. Co-owner of Esco Seafood Snoop Dillard and Executive Chef Dephon show us their fried and chargrilled oyster methods. For more on Esco Seafood click here.

Fried Oysters

2 quarts vegetable oil for deep

½ cup all-purpose flour

2 cups cornmeal

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon ground black pepper

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon paprika

12 ounces shucked oysters, drained

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1 cup heavy cream

Instructions

Preheat oil to 375 degrees. In a large bowl, mix flour, cornmeal and spices together. In a separate bowl, beat eggs and heavy cream together, season with salt and pepper. Once beaten, add shucked oysters and coat well. Once coated, generously dust the oysters with the seasoned breader. Fry in heated oil until golden brown. Bon Appetite!

Chargrilled Oysters

18 fresh oysters, shells opened

1 ½ cup butter, softened

1 ½ tablespoons hot sauce

2 tablespoons minced garlic

2 tablespoon chopped green onions

2 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons pepper

Instructions

Mix butter, hot sauce, garlic, onions, and lemon juice well; set aside. On a large cookie sheet, lay oysters in a single layer. Divide the butter mixture between the oysters. Top with parmesan cheese. Turn on Broiler and place oysters 6-8 inches from the broiler. Cook until golden brown and bubbly. Enjoy Hot!

Foodie Erica Key joins us with her picks for breakfast in Atlanta: Everyone knows breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Atlanta has so many options of delicious places to explore for breakfast. See Erica Key's favorite spots below. For more information on Erica Key or her popular blog "Eating with Erica." click here.



1. The Breakfast Boys click here for more information.

2. Atlanta Breakfast Club click here for more information.

3. Buttermilk kitchen click here for more information.

4. Breakfast at Barney's click here for more information.

5. Toast on Lenox click here for more information.

Pet of the day from PAWS Atlanta: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.