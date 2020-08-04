Good Day Atlanta viewer information August 4, 2020

Cooking with Kyma: Buckhead restaurant offers take-home meal kits: It’s widely considered one of Atlanta’s best restaurants, serving from a seafood-heavy Mediterranean menu and located in a sparkling blue and white setting. And since reopening in June, Buckhead Life Group’s Kyma boasts some exciting new additions to please those eating out — and those choosing to stay at home.

Chef Pano Karatassos spent the morning showing the Good Day feature team around Kyma, which now houses an Ouzo Dining Room and outdoor edible garden. In case you don’t already know, ouzo is a liquor that’s known as the national drink of Greece (maybe you remember is from the film My Big Fat Greek Wedding?) — so, as you can imagine, the Ouzo Dining Room not only features plenty of the real thing, but also a bar menu featuring traditional Greek spreads and small appetizers including calamari and grape leaves.

For more information on Kyma, click over to the restaurant’s website here.

Karin Slaughter on Good Day Atlanta: For the past twenty 20 years she has captivated readers with her poignant yet gripping best selling thrillers. Now, the New York Times best selling author is celebrating her 20th novel, and one of her books is getting its own Netflix adaptation. Georgia's own Karin Slaughter joins us live to talk about The Silent Wife. For more information on Karin Slaughter click here.

"My 54" in Atlanta: Is here something so important to you that you'd walk 54 miles for it? In response to the deaths off Congressman John Lewis and Reverand CT Vivian, two friends organized a new civic action intiative called "My-54." Demark Liggins, Chef of Staff at the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, joins us live via Skype with more on the plans. For more informaiton click here.

Ryan Destiny from "STAR" talks new projects on Good Day Atlanta: She's a triple threat in the entertainment industry. She sings, acts, and dances, and you've seen her on FOX's hit series "STAR." Ryan Destiny talks to us about her latest single "Do You." For more information on Ryan Destiny follow her on Instagram @RyanDestiny .

Zonnique host of "The Mix" on FOX SOUL: It's a high energy show combining milleial and Gen-Z voices. And no topic will be off limits! "The Mix" debuts tonight, streaming on FOX SOUL. Atlanta's own Zonnique is one of the six dynamic young voices hosting the show. She joins us live on Good Day Atlanta with a preview of what to expect. Click here for more.

Christal Jordan from Rolling Out Magazine joins us live via Skype to talk about the latest celebrity news: This week she talks about the upcoming Mariah Carey memoir set to be released in September of this year. For more information on Christal Jordan follow her on Instagram @enchantedpr. For more information on Rolling Out Magazine click here.