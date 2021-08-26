Good Day Atlanta Viewer information August 26, 2021

Team of the Week: Creekside Seminoles
The Creekside Seminoles made a major statement in their first game out this year, defeating 7-A state champ Grayson. Now the team is celebrating another victory as the first High 5 Team of the Week for the season.
Investigative journalist Bill Kurtis on the return of 'Cold Case Files'
The new season of 'Cold Case Files' takes a candid look at what it takes to solve a murder when all the leads have gone cold. Host Bill Kurtis shares information on the season and why people are intrigued by cold cases.
Actress Tisha Campbell-Martin talks new movie
The new film follows a JoJo Siwa as a young girl whose life is turned upside down when her beloved sparkle-loving dance coach is replaced by a tough instructor named Poppy. Multitalented entertainer Tisha Campbell-Martin plays the new coach and joined Good Day to talk all about working on the movie.
Pastor Travis Greene on the inspiration for his new album
Gospel singer Pastor Travis Greene is bringing joy and hope through his music with a new album 'Oil and Water.' He joins Good Day to talk about the inspiration behind the album, starting his own church, and more.
Miss Georgia 2022 on Good Day Atlanta
After winning her local title in 2019, she, like all contestants waited for two years before she could finally compete at Miss Georgia this past summer, due to the pandemic no competition held last year.
Wine expert David Choi gives tips on pairing wine with food
As the most popular wine expert on TikTok sharing his vast wine knowledge, creative pairings, affordable recommendations, and much more to his followers. As the proprietor of the two Napa Valley wine companies Angel Falls Wines and Magna Carta Cellars, David first found his passion for wine as the owner of the nation’s largest and oldest wine stores, Pearson’s Wine & Spirits in Washington, DC, which has been in business since 1933.
Pet of the Day
Pet of the day from PAWS Atlanta: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day visit https://www.pawsatlanta.org/
