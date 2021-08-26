Good Day Atlanta Viewer information August 26, 2021

High 5 Sports Team of the Week: Congratulations to Creekside High School for being this weeks High 5 Sports Team of the Week. For more information click here.

Narrator and acclaimed journalist, Bill Kurtis joins us to talk about the Emmy-Nominated series "Cold Case Files:" For more information click here.

Actress, Tisha Campbell-Martin joins us to talk about her latest project on Paramount+ : Paramount+ announces "The J Team," a new live-action musical starring pop star and social media sensation JoJo Siwa. Tisha Campbell-Martin is excited to participate in the new project produced by Nickelodeon and joins us to talk about what to expect. For more information click here.

Chart topping, recording artist Travis Greene joins us to talk about his latest album "Oil & Water:" For more information on Christian and Gospel music artist Travis Greene click here.

Karson Pennington, Miss Georgia 2022: After winning her local title in 2019, she, like all contestants waited for two years before she could finally compete at Miss Georgia this past summer, due to the pandemic no competition held last year. For more information on Karson click here.

Wine expert David Choi gives tips on pairing wine with food: As the most popular wine expert on TikTok sharing his vast wine knowledge, creative pairings, affordable recommendations, and much more to his followers. As the proprietor of the two Napa Valley wine companies Angel Falls Wines and Magna Carta Cellars, David first found his passion for wine as the owner of the nation’s largest and oldest wine stores, Pearson’s Wine & Spirits in Washington, DC, which has been in business since 1933.

Advertisement

Pet of the day from PAWS Atlanta: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.